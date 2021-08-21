“Played ‘One Time’ by Justin Bieber to start my pre-game ritual”: New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier reveals a quirky fact about leading France to Silver at the Tokyo Olympics

Evan Fournier made a revelation that will make a few Justin Bieber fans happy, but might tick off a ton of New York Knicks fans at the same time.

Justin Bieber caused a phenomenon that people called the ‘Bieber fever’ over a decade ago. His faction of ‘Beliebers’ are now adults pursuing livelihoods – a stark contrast to what many of them were doing in 2011.

Bieber himself has evolved and changed his musical style a lot during this intervening time a lot. These changes reflect, in a sense, the changes that the Canadian pop star has himself gone through over the years.

That’s the reason why he remains perhaps the biggest name in pop music even today. He’s dropped chart-topping songs with Drake-like consistency over the past decade. Love him or hate him, you can’t deny Bieber’s indelible impact on 2010s pop music.

Evan Fournier reveals he vibed to Justin Bieber music while leading France to Silver at Tokyo Olympics

Evan Fournier was a teenager himself when Bieber’s first viral hit ‘Baby’ hit the airwaves across the world. This was a part of the album ‘My World’, which announced the 15-year-old sensation to the world of pop success.

And it seems that Fournier has retained a taste of his own teenage music taste, judging from his latest tweet. The 29-year-old revealed that he still bumps one of the joints from Bieber’s oldest work.

In fact, Evan Fournier says he used ‘One Time’ as the first track on his pre-game playlists while playing for France Basketball at the Tokyo Olympics. For old-time Bieber fans, ‘One Time’ is indeed a track that brings vibes of nostalgia flooding back.

Je vais vous avouer un truc, dans ma routine des JO, en allant au bus pour partir au match je commençais systématiquement ma playlist par One Time de Justin Bieber. Voila. Desolé. pic.twitter.com/IvQLZgcWZF — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) August 21, 2021

Fournier will doubtless be improving his own audiences, given that he’ll be playing for a few years in the Mecca of basketball with the New York Knicks. There’s no stage in basketball that brings the spotlight on NBA players quite like Madison Square Garden.