“Bring Shaq up in that pick and roll and test them hips, pause”: Kevin Durant claps back at Diesel’s claim of Lakers beating the Warriors

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal believes his Lakers would beat Stephen Curry’s Warriors and Michael Jordan’s Bulls. Nonetheless, Kevin Durant claps back.

Debating matchups between iconic teams of different eras is not a new topic in the NBA circles. The recent discussions have mainly revolved between the 1995-96 Bulls and 2016-17 Warriors. However, the 2000s Lakers and the 2010 Heat are in the mix too.

What makes this debate even more interesting is when a player who was a part of these teams gives his take. Much like the GOAT conversation, a consensus on this subject doesn’t deem fit. Recently, Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal reignited this conversation, making tall claims.

The Big Diesel believed his Lakers could beat MJ’s Bulls and Curry’s Warriors. Shaq believes his iconic pairing with late legend Kobe Bryant was enough to beat the best. Well, we all know how dominant the seven-foot center was during his days with a budding superstar in Kobe by his side.

Also read: “Kevin Durant left Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon behind”: Bill Simmons controversially calls Nets star a top-10 player of all time

The Shaq-Kobe era in Lakers would be best described as the last team to 3-peat in the NBA since two decades. The Diesel’s declaration didn’t go too well with former Warriors player Kevin Durant.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Durant go back and forth discussing the most dominant team of all time.

With his recent claims of beating the Warriors and Bulls, Shaq re-ignited the super team debate with Durant stepping in. Having won back-to-back championships and Finals MVPs with the Dubs, KD feels Shaq would never be able to keep pace with Golden State’s fast-flowing offense.

Nevertheless, The Diesel didn’t hesitate, reminding Durant of his most dominant player status. The Hall of Famer had no qualms in admitting that he was impossible to stop, having no trouble in posting up against KD.

Shaq says his Lakers would beat Steph’s Dubs and MJ’s Bulls. KD: “Bring Shaq up in that pick and roll and test them hips. Pause.” Shaq: “Every time you miss you know what ima do, post you and score. I don’t have to stop anyone I have to be stopped which is impossible to do.” pic.twitter.com/1klsQ7dRnZ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 10, 2022

Both Shaq and KD have nothing in common besides being seven-feet tall. While the two are elite scorers, they play a completely different game. The Diesel was known to be a physical specimen, destroying opponents with his brute strength.

On the other hand, Durant is known for the effortless skill and finesse he brings into his game. The four-time scoring champion can shoot the ball from anywhere.

The Warriors were one of the few teams to come closest to a 3-peat since the Lakers. Unfortunately, Durant’s Achilles injury in Game Five of the 2019 Finals allowed the Raptors to bring home their first-ever NBA championship.

Also read: “Give me LeBron James and Kevin Durant over Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal”: Analyst Shannon Sharpe doesn’t approve of Toni Kukoc’s opinion on the best duo in NBA history

The game has changed leaps and bounds from what it was during the 90s and early 2000s. Nevertheless, this remains one of the hottest-selling debate topics in all forms of media.