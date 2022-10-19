“Rob Pelinka Needs to be Ashamed of Himself, Patrick Beverley was Horrible”: Kendrick Perkins Goes on Rampage Post Lakers Loss Against Warriors

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins calls out Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and veteran guard Patrick Beverley post blowout loss to the Warriors on opening night.

The LA Lakers began their campaign with a loss against the defending champions, Golden State Warriors, which also marked Darvin Ham’s first official game as head coach. Unfortunately, the lingering doubts about the purple and gold’s current roster don’t look to go away anytime soon.

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis certainly impressed, combining for 58-points. The Lakers looked incompetent against Stephen Curry and co. There were murmurs of Russell Westbrook starting with the second unit, but this wasn’t the case on the opening night at the Chase Center.

Despite having an impactful performance notching a double-double of 19-points and 11-rebounds, Westbrook remained the scapegoat for the media and fans. Making his Lakers debut, Patrick Beverley had an off night, scoring mere 3-points on 1-for-5 shooting from the field.

The Lakers were again a source of amusement and criticism for fans on social media, whether it be the fans or critics. One such criticism coming from veteran player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

GM Rob Pelinka and Lakers debutant Patrick Beverley earn the ire of Kendrick Perkins.

Uncertain about the Lakers roster from the go, Big Perk didn’t hold back post the team’s debacle against the Warriors, tweeting the following, with his primary targets being GM Pelinka and Pat Beverley.

Despite making notable changes during the off-season, Pelinka’s attempts didn’t bear fruit, especially in acquiring Beverley.

Rob Pelinka needs to be ashamed of himself for this roster he put together doing the off-season. God Bless America! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 19, 2022

Perkins had no sympathy for Mr. 94 feet, who played his first game in the Lakers uniform.

I hope Pat Bev give himself a lot of criticism on his next episode of his podcast because he’s been HORRIBLE tonight in his Lakers debut. Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 19, 2022

Kendrick Perkins pins all his hopes on Anthony Davis.

Perkins had the following to say, addressing the Lakers’ loss against the Warriors.

“The uncertainty of the Lakers organization is thicker than 3-day-old grits that’s been sitting on the stove.”

However, the former Celtics champion is hopeful of AD, whom he even has as his MVP pick.

“He (AD) has been working hard in the off-season, he has been waking up at 5’0 clock in the morning, getting it in. The thing with Anthony Davis is I need him to be consistent not just on the floor but consistent in the weight room, making sure he gets in his lifts every day, consistent on his diet, consistent on getting his rest. That is what gonna take AD over the top and if AD is able to do those things, he’s gonna be great, and if he’s great, the Lakers are gonna be great.”

The UNCERTAINTY of the Lakers organization is Thicker than 3 day old grits that’s been sitting on the stove! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/X4aKww6Qwv — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 18, 2022

A healthy Davis can help get the Lakers to the postseason. However, the current roster looks far away from winning a championship.

