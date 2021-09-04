“That Utah air is polluting you Dwyane Wade”: NBA Twitter roasts ‘The Flash’ over his take on Drake’s CLB and Kanye West’s Donda

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade talks about Drake and Kanye West’s new albums claims both albums are amazing and compliments the artists

This week has been a big one for the music industry. We saw two giants of the Hip-Hop/Rap world release their much-awaited albums. on 29th August, Drake announced that his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy is set to be released on 3rd September. Merely a few hours later, Kanye West dropped his tenth studio album Donda.

With Certified Lover Boy coming out yesterday, the Drake-Kanye rivalry is more intense than it’s ever been. However, Dwyane Wade doesn’t want any of that smoke. Instead, he wants his fans to enjoy both the artists and their work.

Both Donda & CLB is 🔥 They’re two of the greatest artist to ever live. Thank you both for these back to back drops 🙏🏾 🎵🖤 @Drake @kanyewest — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 3, 2021

This obviously did not sit right with the fans.

NBA Twitter roasts Dwyane Wade over his controversial take

The feud between Kanye and Drake is as old as the last time the Celtics won a championship. While both artists have had their share of good music, at the end of the day, fans have to pick an artist to side with. Dwyane Wade certainly doesn’t feel the same way.

His tweet has NBA Twitter in splits. There are three main factions: one that supports CLB, one that supports Donda, and the third that agree with Wade.

Why the beef when you can just be like DWade. pic.twitter.com/k2q3aoMkZO — Yourpapichampu (@Flixvictoriano2) September 4, 2021

That Utah air doing something to you, cause they dont even come close to that! — Alex G. (@rawlew) September 3, 2021

Lol Donda Not Same Level As CLB… Stop It — LePatrick Mahomboy Redemption-SZN (@TheRealBigBen23) September 3, 2021

Donda is so clear it’s not even funny — Grimes (@CL13_Sebas) September 3, 2021

Oh look at that, someone that doesn’t have to instantly compare the two. People can t just enjoy both albums and keep it moving — Jay Kingsman (@KingsmanJay312) September 3, 2021

Donda had its hits, and it had its misses. The same can be said for CLB. These albums clearly aren’t their best work, but the timing has sure caused a lot of hype.