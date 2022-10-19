“They All Taking Russell Westbrook’s Joy Out of Basketball”: Charles Barkley Suggests LeBron James & the Lakers Trade Russ Immediately

After mediocre performances in the preseason, Russell Westbrook has had a decent 11/6/3 outing in the first half vs the Warriors.

Russell Westbrook was heavily criticized for the Los Angeles Lakers’ failures throughout the past campaign. Averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 3.8 turnovers per game in the 2021-2022 season, Russ was the butt of all jokes.

Prior to tip-off, Westbrook had a few underwhelming outings in the 2022 preseason games. Getting 16.4 minutes per game, the 2017 MVP managed to put up merely 5.5 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.

However, Westbrook has started this new year with a vengeance. Helping LeBron James and co. try and spoil Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ ring night, the 9-time All-Star has had a pretty terrific first half.

Russell Westbrook from beyond the arc ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zhkzxwIVev — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2022

“Russell Westbrook needs a fresh start”: Charles Barkley

Even though LAL trails 59-52 at halftime, Mr. Triple Double has been pretty productive. In the 15:58 minutes the 9-time All-NBA player took on the floor, he recorded 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal while shooting 62.5% from the field.

Despite having a sensational start to his 15th campaign, Charles Barkley had some shocking suggestions.

We haven’t even witnessed Russ finish an entire game of his second season dawning the Purple & Gold, and Chuck has already suggested that Rob Pelinka and co. should trade away their 6-foot-3 guard.

“I think he needs a fresh start, I think the Lakers need a fresh start because they’re not contenders,” Sir Charles said.

The TNT analyst further stated how the naysayers have sucked out all the joy from Russell, explaining why a fresh start would be better for the 33-year-old.

“But, I hate the fact that they have made him and Vogel scapegoats. This guy, man, I admire Russell Westbrook but they all taking his entire joy out of basketball and it pisses me off.”

Chuck thinks the Lakers should trade Russ already 😳 pic.twitter.com/GX2tQ44tgp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2022

Other analysts also believe that the Lakers aren’t contenders with Russ on the roster

Yes, Charles Barkley made some harsh criticism about the Lakers not being title contenders with Russ on the squad.

However, The Round Mound of Rebound isn’t the only analyst to believe so. Shannon Sharpe recently went on a rant, reiterating Chuck’s words. A few days back, on an episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Sharpe said:

“Russ doesn’t want to be with the Lakers, and the Lakers doesn’t want him. They don’t want him. I’ve never seen a dude blow off the huddle.”

“As long as Westbrook is on this team, the Lakers will not compete for an NBA championship.”

.@ShannonSharpe on Russell Westbrook avoiding Lakers team huddle: “The Lakers are done with Russ and Russ is done with the Lakers. I’ve never seen a dude blow off the huddle. As long as Westbrook is on this team, the Lakers will not compete for an NBA championship.” pic.twitter.com/LlMquHQfMx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 14, 2022

To be fair, Lakers Nation needs to cut Westbrook some slack and give him time to find his groove as we start this 2022-2023 season.

