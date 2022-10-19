“Draymond Green Earned This Ring Ceremony, I Wouldn’t Take That Away From Him”: Warriors’ Owner Joe Lacob Speaks on Not Suspending Their 4x Champion Forward

Draymond Green never stood a chance of getting a suspension for punching Jordan Poole, thanks to his decade-long services to Joe Lacob’s team

After last year’s finalists, Boston Celtics’ defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of the season, the defending NBA champs were ready to take on the Los Angeles Lakers for the second.

But first, all the Warriors, young as well as the decade-old core, were up for getting the Championship ring on their fingers.

It’d be the first one for most Dubs but for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and head coach Steve Kerr, it’d be their 4th one in the space of eight seasons.

And it would be severely distasteful for the Dubs’ majority owner if one of their leaders or arguably ‘The’ leader, Green wasn’t suited up in a Warriors uniform for the same.

Joe Lacob wasn’t going to let Draymond Green miss the Warriors’ ring ceremony

For a practice session brawl, which wasn’t supposed to be leaked in the first place, most people, including the media, were expecting the Warriors’ upper management to hand out a ban to Green for punching Jordan Poole.

But the highest power in the Chase Center had his own views about the quarrel between his employees and despite his beliefs of it being a bad workplace situation, Joe Lacob wasn’t going to let Draymond miss the ring ceremony.

With that being said, it would be of utmost priority for Green to keep himself away from this kind of situation again.

The last time it happened it was Kevin Durant who decided to take his talents somewhere else rather than getting bullied by a younger player in Green and being overshadowed by Curry.

This time the 2017 DPOY’s team has made it abundantly clear to him about whom they prioritize, by giving Poole the 4-year, $140 million extension over him, while he is a year away from his player option on his 4-year $99M deal and was expecting a massive salary bump himself.

