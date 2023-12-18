“They Are Never Going to be the Face”: Gilbert Arenas Disregards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic’s Chances of Being the League’s Poster Boy

The NBA’s worldwide recognition and popularity reached new heights in the 90s, thanks to the domination of the Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan. After Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant emerged as the league’s new ambassadors. In the latest episode of the Gil’s Arena show, Gilbert Arenas and his crew discussed the next potential face of the league after LeBron James’ retirement in the future.

Surprisingly, Agent Zero dismissed superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic’s chances of being the next face of the league. “Like Greek, Jokic, and Embiid, they are never going to be the face because the average person cannot identify with them,” Arenas said.

Instead, he chose Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to be the next possible face of the league, given the younger generation finds the 24-year-old star to be more relatable. Speaking on this, Arenas said, “So the average person, the average kid right now identifies with one man and one man only and that is Ja Morant.”

“I mean, when you ask the kids right now, who is their favorite player, it’s going to be Steph or Ja Morant. So, the next coming is going to be the dude that dances and have fun,” he added.

Arenas further argued the case of Anthony Edwards, who also fits the criteria to be the new face of the league with his recent performances. However, the 3x All-Star also noted that Ant-Man isn’t as animated as Stephen Curry or Ja Morant, which lacks the connection that the crowd would seek from him as a player who is the face of the league.

Arenas’ argument might be valid in this case if we look at certain key highlights that he underlines. Agent Zero argues that players with flashy dunks and charming personalities appeal to the youth right away and always find acclaim in the league. Be it Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, or Michael Jordan, all of these players had a distinct personality and flair to their games, which many young fans gravitated towards and aspired to emulate.

Arenas sees that same flair in Ja Morant and even in Anthony Edwards to an extent. The Gil’s Arena crew safely concluded that the league was perhaps in a safe position, with many players showing the capability to take the reins of being the next face of the NBA.

Gilbert Arenas believes the next face of the NBA would be from Boston, LA, or Chicago

In the past, the top faces of the NBA, such as Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan, were all from the three big franchises of the league- the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Chicago Bulls. After hearing Tyrese Haliburton affirming that the league was in good hands for the future, the Gil’s Arena crew concluded that the next big superstar could come from either of the three big market franchises in the league.

Boston has Jayson Tatum, who seems like the most likely candidate to win a chip in the coming years. This would only further elevate his status as a superstar in the league, thus making him an eligible candidate to be the next face of the league. Furthermore, LA and Chicago also boast some new talents despite their recent lack of success.

Nevertheless, as Haliburton puts it, the league now has a new generation of players who are worthy and capable enough to carry their teams and themselves to superstardom.