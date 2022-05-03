“They buy me about 10 to 15 suits and the bill was like $25K”: Charles Barkley recalls Dr. J and Moses Malone taking him shopping

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley revealed how Julius Erving (Dr. J) and Moses Malone gave him tips to behave like a superstar, including taking him shopping.

Appearing on national television weekly, Charles Barkley wasn’t a fan of formal attire when he first entered the league. The Alabama native preferred his warmup suits and casual athleisure over sharp blazers, a habit which had to be changed considering his superstar status.

It’s no secret that Sixers veterans Julius Erving and Moses Malone played a crucial role in Barkley’s initial years in the league. The Chuckster even referred to Malone as his father, calling him the most influential force in his career.

Drafted as the 5th pick in the iconic 1984 NBA Draft, Barkley was a superstar in the making. Despite going leaps and bounds to avoid being selected by the Sixers, Chuck would begin his career in Philadelphia, where an aging Dr. J and Malone would take him under their wings.

The iconic duo not only helped Barkley’s game on the court but also polished his personality being in the public eye.

Dr. J and Moses Malone took Charles Barkley on a $25K shopping spree.

The pre-game tunnel walks today have become an essential part of every NBA athlete’s regime. With every superstar looking to outdo each other in their fashion game, something unheard of in the previous eras. While some athletes impress, others make you cringe.

Though not well received from all sections of the society, former MVP Allen Iverson brought what we now call swag and drip into the league. Unfortunately, AI’s streetwear and hip hop outfits didn’t impress former commissioner David Stern, who introduced a dress code for the players.

While there is no denying that The Answer was a cultural icon, the fashion game existed amongst the players in the 80s and 90s as well. During an appearance on Jackie MacMullan’s podcast, Barkley would narrate an incident of how former teammates Dr. J and Moses Malone cost him a bill worth $25K.

“They say, ‘We’re taking you shopping,”‘ Barkley recalls, “They took me to Boards store. And I spent like $25,000. I was like, ‘Are y’all crazy?’ Because I ain’t never made any money in my life. They buy me about 10 to 15 suits and the bill was like $25,000. When I got the bill, I was like, ‘Man, y’all are crazy.’ And I remember calling my agent and my mom and grandma, ‘I spent $25,000 today, y’all.’ And my grandmother says, ‘I never made that much money in my life.’ And it was so funny, but they were right. This is professional basketball, you can’t walk around in sweats,” Barkley told MacMullan.

Dr. J and Malone helped a rookie Barkley transform into a grown-up man, playing a crucial role in developing the eleven-time All-Star’s personality and grooming him into one of the top superstars in the league.

