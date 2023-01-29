“They can’t mess with us”: Michael Jordan Once Vocally Supported US Army’s Fight Against Iraq for Brother James Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Jr.

Jan 16, 1991; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan has always been a patriot. He has often spoken about his love and admiration for this country, however, he has often stayed silent on topics such as war. But when his brother James Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Jr was involved, Michael could not stay quiet.

The story goes back to 1991 when the US-Iraq war was just erupting. The troops were getting deployed, and Jordan who has often refused to give takes on politics knew what was coming.

The troops getting deployed meant that his near and dear brother, James Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Jr, would be deployed. He was stationed in Germany and a call-up was expected.

Jordan in a rare moment of emotional calamity spoke up about the US involvement.

Michael Jordan and his emotional support for the US Army

In Sam Smith’s book, Jordan Rules, the story is very well-detailed. Michael and the Bulls were headed for a four-day road trip in January of 1991. As news of US involvement through bombing spread, Smith noted that the Bulls would tune into it rather than practice.

This would also mean that MJ’s brother would eventually be deployed. And Jordan made a very rare comment about the involvement. Jordan said, “We’re gonna kick their a**es. We’re gonna show them, they can’t mess with us.”

As per the book Jordan Rules, Michael was emotionally tense about the situation as the United States’ involvement was more important than any NBA game at the time.

Jordan was famously not allowed to go to his brother’s retirement

The silver lining for the story was that MJ’s brother came back unharmed. But famously, his mother Deloris didn’t want Michael to attend his brother James Jordan’s retirement.

James had reached the status of Sargeant Major and his retirement ceremony attracted former President George Bush and over 3200 troops. It was over 3 days long.

The reason for denying Michael attendance was simple, Deloris didn’t want Michael to steal the shine from his brother.

Michael didn’t join the first day out of respect but eventually agreed to come for the second day.

