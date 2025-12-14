mobile app bar

‘They Deport Aliens’: Stan Van Gundy Makes Wild Assertion Over Victor Wembanyama’s Nike Nickname On Live TV

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Stan Van Gundy(L) and Victor Wembanyama(R)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally lost another game, as they bowed out of the NBA Cup at the hands of Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The star, Wemby, has often been called an alien, and rightly so, as his performances, like the one he put up against the Thunder, are seemingly otherworldly. But no one has quite used the term in the same context as Stan Van Gundy did earlier today.

Van Gundy was on broadcasting duty for the Cup semi-final today and was amazed to see Wembanyama’s return to action from injury. He put up 22 points in just 21 minutes, guiding his Spurs to a famous victory that sets up a date with the New York Knicks for the Finals. But the way SVG reacted was fairly questionable.

In the fourth quarter, when Wemby was getting ready to shoot a free throw, the term alien was used to describe him. Van Gundy jumped in, reminding others to be careful about using that term. Because the Trump administration has made it its mission to “deport” them from the country.

“You gotta watch that word,” he said. “They deport [aliens]. We do not want Victor Wembanyama deported. Let’s go with a different nickname.” 

The reactions among the NBA community (on X) were half-bemused, half-shocked. It’s a sensitive and somewhat polarizing topic to be making jokes about. “I thought I was the only one that thought that was weird LMAO Then proceeds to bring Wemby in the convo,” a fan wrote on the social media platform.

“Yeah, that was too much of Stan for one night. They should’ve switched. I got a headache from listening to him,” another fan added about the 66-year-old.

For those not supporting the work ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is putting in to deport immigrants from the country, this was a joke in poor taste. Others simply found it edgy and hilarious. There was a mix of reactions, with some even calling for NBA commissioner Adam Silver to fine Van Gundy.

But if Van Gundy really wants the “alien” nickname to go away, he’s in for some bad news. Wembanyama loves it.

The Frenchman was first given that label when LeBron James described him as an alien because of his size and the way he moves and plays like a guard. Nike, too, has embraced the term, using extraterrestrial-style art and graphics in its branding.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these