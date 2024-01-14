“If I Never Win a Championship”: Charles Barkley’s Fear of Never Winning a Ring was Put to Rest Owing to 1992 Olympic Gold Medal

The 1992 Dream Team assembled to compete in the Olympics was arguably one of the best squads to ever come together. Including big, intimidating names such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, along with Magic Johnson and many more, the Dream Team would inspire the world of basketball for years to come. Having flown along with his fellow greats, Charles Barkley was a key part of this squad as well.

After winning a gold medal in the 1992 Olympics, Charles Barkley once mentioned how he got goosebumps while listening to the National Anthem. It was something beyond a special moment for the 29-year-old forward, that would go on to become an unforgettable moment for him.

The 1992 Dream Team had a huge impact on the world regarding how people perceived the game of basketball. Sir Charles was glad he could be a part of the team that became a global ambassador for the sport.

He felt as if he made it to the top, getting goosebumps for the first time in his life. That is when it hit Barkley that even though he may not go on to win an NBA title, this gold medal was something that no one could ever take away from him.

“As the national anthem hit for the gold medal ceremony, the twenty-nine-year-old got goosebumps for one of the first times in his life. By the end of the Olympics, Charles had become one of America’s best ambassadors, a wide-ranging character arc unlike any other at the Games. What he’d find out in later years was how those two weeks in Barcelona helped shape the world’s feelings toward the game and inspired generations of international talent to enter the sport. For now, though, the anthem belonged to Charles. He whispered the same three words to himself: ‘I made it. If I never win a championship, at least no one can take this away from me.” – From Barkley: A Biography from Timothy Bella

Charles Barkley had been in the league for eight years at that time. Other players that came into the league with him already had championships under their belt. And even though Barkley had just switched teams back then, he was content with not winning an NBA title after winning gold in the Olympics.

Barkley was already a multiple-time All-Star and had quite a few accolades to his name. But an NBA championship was something that still eluded him. However, after winning the Olympic gold, Barkley was over the moon. The goosebumps he got as soon as the National Anthem was played was when it hit Barkley on how big of an honor it was to win a gold medal for the US.

Not only that but the fact that he was part of the Dream Team that was credited with influencing the game of basketball across borders. Which in turn made him a global ambassador for the sport and also had an impact on numerous young kids picking up the sport then and in the future as well.

Winning an Olympic gold was everything for Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is often ridiculed by his co-hosts on the Inside the NBA show for not having any rings to his name. Not just the co-hosts but now and then, someone ends up taking a shot at Barkley over his ‘no championship’ tenure in the league.

However, it does seem to faze Sir Charles as he had one of the better careers in the league. Not only that but in 2023, Charles Barkley even agreed with former boxer George Foreman of how winning an Olympic gold medal triumphed any other feeling there was.

The moment the National Anthem started playing at the Gold Medal ceremony, Charles Barkley got goosebumps because of it. The feeling of representing one’s country and bringing home a gold medal is something that truly might live in someone’s mind as the highest highlight of their life.

While talking to Foreman in an interview, Barkley even went on to say, “When you’re standing up there and they’re playing the national anthem, I couldn’t believe the chills I was getting in my body.”

So, even though Barkley did not win an NBA title, having two gold medals in the Olympics(1992 & 1996) has been more than satisfactory for him over time.