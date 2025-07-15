“They Do Have Enough”: Paul George Confident In Steph Curry And Warriors’ Title Aspirations

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches from the bench during game three against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors are once again expected to be in the mix for the title in the upcoming season. With a revamped core and some smart offseason moves, Stephen Curry and Co. are gearing up for what could be one of their last real title runs. Since their 2022 championship, Golden State hasn’t had much playoff success.

They lost in the second round in 2023, missed the playoffs in 2024, and fell again in the semis in 2025. After adding Jimmy Butler earlier this year, hopes were high, but Steph’s injury derailed their postseason.

Now, with a healthy roster and momentum heading into the new season, the expectations are back. Steph is 37. Draymond Green is 35. Butler turns 36 in September. These are aging stars with limited time left at the top. That’s why every season matters now more than ever for the Warriors.

On Podcast P, Paul George got into a discussion about the Warriors’ future with guest Baron Davis. BD said the team looks solid but might need an X-factor, someone who can swing games when things tighten up. Referring to Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody, he said, “You’ve got a lot of good, solid young players. Now you need that X-factor.”

Davis believes the Warriors need someone like Derrick White, who was the X-factor for the Celtics during their 2024 championship run. George, however, sees it differently. He believes the Warriors have enough.

George highlighted the impact of young talents like Podziemski, Moody, and Kuminga. These three have all shown flashes and have carved out roles. George also mentioned how playoff rotations shrink to 8-9 guys. Golden State, he feels, has the right pieces for that stretch. He said, “I like what they’ve got going on over there.”

As for the X-factor, PG believes Kuminga can be their X-factor because he checks all the boxes. He said, “He can play in a big lineup and he can play in a small lineup. He guards, he defends, so I like what they got. I think they do have enough. There is still juice in Steph and Draymond, and Jimmy. So, I do think they got enough.”

Another major development that could boost their chances is the expected signing of Al Horford. According to insider Tim MacMahon, the veteran big man is almost certain to land in Golden State. Everything points to this being one of the final shots at a title with this core. Whether or not they get it done will depend on staying healthy and getting the most out of both their vets and youth.