Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight Against the 76ers? Jan 27th Availability Update on Nuggets Superstar Ahead of MVP Matchup

Jan 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets began their five-game road trip with a huge loss but quickly managed to turn their fortunes around by going on a three-game win streak. However, the reigning champions sustained a blowout loss against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden before returning to Colorado. To prevent back-to-back losses, fans will hope that Nikola Jokic is available for Saturday’s clash against the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers.

During the first half of the Denver Nuggets’ previous game against the Knicks, Nikola Jokic was accidentally poked in the eye by Donte DiVincenzo. After attempting the two free throws, the Joker checked himself out of the game and headed to the locker room. However, the Serbian big man did return in the second half to finish the game with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

However, as per a report by Tim Bontemps, the two-time MVP revealed that his eye was feeling “worse” after the contest. Hence, it is understandable why the Nuggets decided to add their best player to the injury report.

Alongside Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson, and Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic has been listed as “probable” (left eye abrasion) in the Nuggets’ 27th January Injury Report ahead of tonight’s contest at Ball Arena. However, it is safe to assume that the 28-year-old has only been added to the list as a precautionary measure. The two-time MVP is expected to suit up and indulge in an entertaining duel with the reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Nikola Jokic has had an injury-free campaign

The Denver Nuggets have been a force to reckon with this season, looking in great form to defend their title. While Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and other role players have been in great form, Nikola Jokic’s performance has been the main factor behind Michael Malone’s team sitting 4th in the stacked Western Conference.

Having suited up in 45 out of 46 games this season, the European superstar has been one of the frontrunners in the race for the prestigious MVP award. Playing for merely 33.5 minutes per game, the center is averaging a near triple-double – 26.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 9 assists per game.

Even with Jokic suited up, the Denver Nuggets will be in for a tough battle. During their last matchup, on 16th January, it was Embiid who put up a 41-point double-double to lead Philly to a win. Add that to the fact that the Sixers have won six out of their last seven games. It is safe to say that Nick Nurse’s boys will enter the contest with much more confidence than the Western Conference powerhouse.