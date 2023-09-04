“They Got Rid Of The Paul George Line For This??” Devin Booker, ‘Replacing’ $110 Nikes, ‘Trolls’ Clippers Star With New Signature Shoe

After years of donning Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes, Devin Booker is finally being rewarded by Nike with his own pair of signature shoes. In the teaser regarding the release of “Book 1”, the Phoenix Suns Guard is seen reading some comments on what appears to be a leaked post about the sneaker. Amid the Paul George-Nike relationship rumored to reach its conclusion, one of the comments in the video mentioned how Booker’s signature shoes were replacing the $110 PGs.

Paul George and Devin Booker recently got into a tussle online. During Klay Thompson’s appearance on George’s podcast, the Los Angeles Clippers star asked the Splash Brother to speak about the incident when he flexed his four rings on Booker. While Booker seemed to appreciate Thompson for acknowledging his mistakes, the Suns’ leader took a dig at George. Calling out PG13 for asking such a question, D-Book commented on an Instagram post “Is that the answer u was looking for?”

Devin Booker trolls Paul George in the teaser of the “Book 1”

Devin Booker left social media in a frenzy after posting a teaser, giving fans the first look at Nike’s upcoming “Book 1”. The Instagram post was a compilation of him wearing the shoes on different occasions, including Jamal Crawford’s Pro-AM and open run at the USC Trojans facility. Further, the video also had a clip of Drake giving the Shooting Guard a shoutout.

The clip starts with Booker reading some comments from what appeared to be a leaked post regarding his first signature shoe. While there were some comments that compared the shoes to a “skate shoe”, there was one comment regarding Paul George’s shoe line. The comment read:

“They got rid of the PG (Paul George) line for this??”

Of course, the comment suggests that the PGs were better than his coming shoes. Admittedly, it’s clear as to why Booker chose to add this to his video. Already beefing with the Los Angeles Clippers star, the 26-year-old seems to acknowledge that Paul George’s deal with Nike has indeed reached its end.

With the announcement of “Book 1”, Devin Booker becomes just the sixth athlete to have his own Nike signature show.

Players with Nike signature shoes

Ever since Michael Jordan’s emergence, Nike has become the go-to pick for players in the basketball world. The premier brand in the NBA, some of the biggest names in the game have associated themselves with the company – Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, and Gary Payton, among several others.

Among the active players, LeBron James and Durant are their biggest names. Apart from signing lifetime deals with the two legends, Nike has also tied up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. More recently, Nike is adding younger talents to their roster by awarding Ja Morant and Devin Booker their own signature shoes.

Nike ended their long-term relationship with Kyrie Irving following his antisemitism comments last year. Further, the company also seems to have cut ties with Paul George after releasing six shoes under his very popular line.