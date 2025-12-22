Streamer Adin Ross Curses Out Lakers Players Live While Speaking On LeBron James and Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently competing for the No. 2 spot in the West, so the fans should be happy with this squad, right? As it turns out, that’s not the case, with Adin Ross recently calling the entire team out. Well, almost the entire team.

Saying bad things about LeBron James or Luka Doncic would just qualify as rage baiting. And with how Austin Reaves has been performing in the 25/26 season, it’d be harsh to include him in the “naughty list” category. But the rest didn’t survive Ross’ rage.

In a recent stream, Ross called the Lakers squad, other than the three main guys, “bogus”, which is understandable given the circumstances.

“I just wanted to let you guys know how bogus the Lakers are, how f****** absolutely bogus they are. They are pieces of sh**,” he said. “Respect to Luka, and LeBron, and Austin Reaves, but these other guys are f******* a**.”

It was explicit, and some would say unnecessary. But given the fact that the Lakers lost to an absolutely horrendous Clippers side on Saturday, Ross’ reaction seems warranted. LeBron scored 36 of the team’s 88 points in the match, and the fact that no one could help a 40-year-old James, or rise up on a day Doncic was not at his best and Reaves was out, says volumes about the team.

The additions of the likes of Marcus Smart, and DeAndre Ayton have, by no means, been revolutionary. They started the season well without James when he was out with sciatica. But as the difficult stretch of the season appraoches, can the rest of the Lakers step up?

Lakers’ biggest weakness

Earlier this season, Kendrick Perkins labeled how defensive issues would likely be the main reason behind the Lakers’ struggles. In the wake of their defeat to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA cup, Perkins explained how the Purple and Gold side got exposed.

“They exposed the Lakers defensively by attacking them. The Lakers can’t stop cars at a crosswalk in a school zone. That’s how horrible they are on the defensive side of things,” said Perkins.

The former NBA champion also insisted that it’s a fix they need to look at immediately, and even Head Coach JJ Reddick pressed urgency on the matter.

“We consistently got exposed on the same things… The things that help you win on the margins, we’re just not very good at right now,” said Reddick.