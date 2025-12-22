mobile app bar

Streamer Adin Ross Curses Out Lakers Players Live While Speaking On LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Adin Ross(L) and LeBron James(R)

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently competing for the No. 2 spot in the West, so the fans should be happy with this squad, right? As it turns out, that’s not the case, with Adin Ross recently calling the entire team out. Well, almost the entire team.

Saying bad things about LeBron James or Luka Doncic would just qualify as rage baiting. And with how Austin Reaves has been performing in the 25/26 season, it’d be harsh to include him in the “naughty list” category. But the rest didn’t survive Ross’ rage.

In a recent stream, Ross called the Lakers squad, other than the three main guys, “bogus”, which is understandable given the circumstances.

“I just wanted to let you guys know how bogus the Lakers are, how f****** absolutely bogus they are. They are pieces of sh**,” he said. “Respect to Luka, and LeBron, and Austin Reaves, but these other guys are f******* a**.”

It was explicit, and some would say unnecessary. But given the fact that the Lakers lost to an absolutely horrendous Clippers side on Saturday, Ross’ reaction seems warranted. LeBron scored 36 of the team’s 88 points in the match, and the fact that no one could help a 40-year-old James, or rise up on a day Doncic was not at his best and Reaves was out, says volumes about the team.

The additions of the likes of Marcus Smart, and DeAndre Ayton have, by no means, been revolutionary. They started the season well without James when he was out with sciatica. But as the difficult stretch of the season appraoches, can the rest of the Lakers step up?

Lakers’ biggest weakness

Earlier this season, Kendrick Perkins labeled how defensive issues would likely be the main reason behind the Lakers’ struggles. In the wake of their defeat to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA cup, Perkins explained how the Purple and Gold side got exposed.

“They exposed the Lakers defensively by attacking them. The Lakers can’t stop cars at a crosswalk in a school zone. That’s how horrible they are on the defensive side of things,” said Perkins.

The former NBA champion also insisted that it’s a fix they need to look at immediately, and even Head Coach JJ Reddick pressed urgency on the matter.

“We consistently got exposed on the same things… The things that help you win on the margins, we’re just not very good at right now,” said Reddick.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these