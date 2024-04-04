“They Hit the Ball Further Than Me and It Pisses Me Off”: Charles Barkley Calls Out Short Golfers Like Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler

Basketball players and their love for golf are well known. Over the years, players like Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, and Charles Barkley have shown serious interest in it. While someone like Steph is a good player on the greens, Barkley is just hilariously bad. However, he has been learning the ropes and is slowly getting better. Recently, Sir Charles called out some of the golfers, alluding that their short height allows them to be good players.

Barkley has come a long way from trembling, while taking a swing, to being more confident in showcasing his skills. He recorded a segment for ‘Golf Digest’ with coach Stan Utley and took some shots at players like Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. He said,

“All these golfers are like this tall, Rory, Ian Poulter, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele, they’re all like this and they hit the ball further than me and it pisses me off. Don’t get mad guys.”

Now, McIlroy is 5’9″, Poulter is 6’1″, Fowler is 5’9″, Day is 6′, and Schauffele is 5’10”. While an average height of around 6 ft. can not be termed “short”, the 6’6″ Round Mound of Reboundsurely thinks they have an added advantage. But it’s obviously all tongue-in-cheek because Barkley actually has a good relationship with most of them.

His interactions with McIlroy are dubbed as cinema. When they meet, it’s all about laughter, families, future projects, and some banter.

Charles Barkley has a deep-rooted passion for golf

As bad as Chuck was at one point in golf, it’s difficult to stick to a sport without passion. Barkley really enjoys his time on the greens and has been like that since he was an active NBA player. During the four months of the offseason, he needed something that allowed him to enjoy his time while catering to his competitive side.

During an appearance on ‘ The Colin Cowherd Podcast’ , two years ago, Barkley talked about his journey from being an average player to a much improved one. He said that taking advice from too many people when it was time for him to swing was the reason behind his not-so-good plays as his mind used to get caught up with all those opinions.

He said, “I’m probably playing better now than I’ve ever played in my life.” Barkley credited Utley for his guidance and coaching that helped him improve his game.