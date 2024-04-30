“Your Beach Was Dirty As Hell”: Charles Barkley Triples Down On His Hatred For Galveston

Charles Barkley doesn’t seem to be done harping on Galveston, roasting the city for its dirty water. The host of Inside the NBA took shots at Galveston earlier this week, supposedly landing himself in those same waters after apologizing for his earlier remarks. And now the remaining hosts of the show took Chuck down memory lane where he could be seen in the very same city he was roasting on national television.

The hosts of Inside the NBA made an edit of Charles Barkley and his time spent in the city of Galveston during his tenure with the Houston Rockets. As Shaq, Ernie, and Kenny were about to troll Barkley over his major time in the city, Barkley had this to say.

“First of all, I had a great time in the local hangouts when we played there, we were down there for training camp. You just can’t go to the beach. I wanna say it; everybody was great to me in Galveston, but your beach was dirty as hell…I remember y’all taking great care of me down in Galveston, I just couldn’t go to the beach.”

This whole rant on Galveston and their ‘dirty water’ started when Charles Barkley decided to roast the New Orleans Pelicans for being on the verge of getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Shaquille O’Neal brought Charles Barkley into the mix asking where they would send the Pelicans after getting swept and Sir Charles went off on not just the New Orleans basketball squad but the city of Galveston as well.

“We not even gonna send them to Cancun. We gonna send them to Galveston, with that dirty-a** water be washing up on the shore, you people think they at the beach. Y’all look at it.”

Just to recap this past week, this was the third time the Philadelphia 76ers legend took shots at the city of Galveston after almost facing the wrath of Beyonce’s mother and the ‘Beyhive’ over his comments.

Charles Barkley’s aversion to Galveston and other cities

Charles Barkley started off with his disappointment in the New Orleans Pelicans and taking shots at the city of Galveston. This was followed by Beyonce’s mother entering the mix and threatening Chuck on social media, as a joke.

“Miss Knowles, I don’t want that smoke. I don’t want the beyhive and Jay [Z] after Chuck. Please know, I apologize, I don’t want Jay and the beyhive after me.”

Though Barkley issued an apology on national television, it might not have taken him an entire minute to go back to slamming the city of Galveston and its supposed ‘dirty water’ that has the NBA legend irked.

Charles Barkley seems to have a certain perspective towards certain cities, and San Francisco is one of them. During this past All-Star game, Barkley took shots at the city of San Franciso with Draymond Green right beside him.

Barkley said, “You can’t even walk around down there,” while talking about San Francisco. And when Draymond Green urged that you can, Sir Charles added, “Yeah, with a bulletproof vest.”

The Round Mound of Rebound doesn’t seem to be done with the city of Galveston. But with the Pelicans finally getting swept by the Thunder, maybe Barkley would stop slamming the city on national television.