One Upping Charles Barkley’s ‘Sh**ty Swing,’ LeBron James Showing off His Horrible Golf Skills Resurfaces

In 2022, LeBron James decided to try his hand at something other than basketball. Spotted at Topgolf in Los Angeles, the King was seen working hard on his swing. However, as can be seen in the video originally shared by Vegas Tips, it was to no avail. Despite having a good stance and posture, Bron struggled to nail a good swing and has since been trolled for the same. Some may even say that he one-upped Charles Barkley on the matter, who until recently was also trolled for his “sh**ty swing”. However, Barkley ended up fixing it with the help of some good coaching, as revealed by Golf Digest.

Golf has long been the favorite pastime of several NBA superstars and legends. The likes of Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, and Larry Bird have always had an avid interest in the sport. Its popularity has only increased in recent years. With the advent of celebrity and charity golf tournaments, more and more athletes are getting involved, making it an off-season sport for many in the NBA.

Video of LeBron James’ underwhelming golf swing resurfaces

About a year ago, a video of LeBron James practicing his golf swing went viral. Dressed casually, the King seemed to be at a section reserved just for the Los Angeles Lakers at Topgolf. Unfortunately for the four-time NBA Champion, it didn’t look like he was making progress. The clip showed him struggling with his swing, and it was resurfaced online once again via ESPN.

In many ways, it almost seemed as though Bron was doing his best to one-up Charles Barkley’s infamous lag swing. For years, the Round Mound of Rebound was trolled for his “sh**ty swing”. All his peers gave him a hard time about it. So, after years of taking it on the chin, Chuck had had enough.

Working with American professional golfer Stan Utley, Barkley fixed his once “sh**ty” golf swing. The lesson worked so well that Barkley looks almost like a different player on the course nowadays. Given how he has improved, perhaps he can lend King James Utley’s number.

That being said, LeBron is rarely seen visiting the golf course if ever. While some of his peers like Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, and Klay Thompson are avid golfers, Bron has stayed away from the greens for a while now. Maybe basketball is just the only sport for him.

Bron’s teammate Austin Reaves declared himself the best NBA golfer

While LeBron James may not enjoy a round of golf, the same cannot be said for his Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Austin Reaves. The 25-year-old loves playing golf and recently made a bold statement. He claims that he is the best NBA golfer and no one else can claim the title. Not even Stephen Curry.

Safe to say, Steph will have a few thoughts about that claim. And while Reaves does have LBJ backing him up on the basketball court, there’s nothing the King can do to help him on the green.