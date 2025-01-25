mobile app bar

“They Just Abuse Us”: Ben Simmons Details Dark Side of Fan Interactions but Says He’s Gotten Used to It

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons (10) stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Jan 14, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons (10) stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons is one of the most trolled players in the league. While the trolling is usually harmless, a lot of it has devolved into abuse, and Simmons has had to deal with it in his own way. When speaking to Tommy Alter of The Young Man and the Three, Simmons expressed genuine shock at the way fans hurl abuses and insults at players and walk away scot-free.

He and teammate Cam Johnson discussed this unfortunate aspect of the modern game. As players who’ve been in the league for 9 and 6 years respectively, they both agreed that they’ve learned to tune out the sound from fans. Despite this, they are still shocked sometimes when they hear something particularly nasty from the stands. Simmons said,

“Majority of the time, people talking sh*t doesn’t matter… I was like, ‘Isn’t it crazy a grown a** man can come to a game and say whatever they want with no repercussions… but it is what it is, it’s part of the game,’ I said. They just abuse us.”

As much as it is “just a part of the game,” Simmons has claimed the secret to dealing with fan hate is very simple. He told Alter and Johnson that he keeps his circle of friends close.

“At the end of the day, we gotta focus on what we do. Majority of the time, what people are saying has nothing to do with what we’re doing, or it doesn’t affect us. We go into the locker room, no one else is in that locker room with us. Keep your circle small and just keep working. That’s what I do.”

As a player, Ben Simmons knows that despite what fans may say to him, he has a job to do on the court, and as long as he keeps that in mind, he’s able to power through.

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

