“They really got some good food in James Harden’s clubs!”: Shannon Sharpe reveals he believes 76ers star loves his 4 am cheeseburgers after his abysmal playoff performances

Shannon Sharpe hilariously reveals a very specific detail about his personal life while talking about James Harden on Undisputed

The Philadelphia 76ers have been knocked out by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Not the best result for a team looking to win it all this season.

During this playoff run, every fear surrounding a certain player came absolutely true. A player that has a certain history of not really showing up in the postseason, even at his best. But, more importantly here, one that hasn’t quite been his Rockets self since he well… left the Rockets.

Going off those lines, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe recently got together to discuss this man’s failures during the 2022 NBA playoffs. And during this rant, while the two were discussing about the man’s habit to go to the club, a certain detail about Shannon Sharpe’s life slipped out.

Let’s just say, you’re going to want to see this little moment of his on live, national television.

Shannon Sharpe hilariously snitches on himself potentially having a James Harden-level appetite for clubs

By now, it is common knowledge where James Harden likes to spend all the moolah he makes as he bounces a ball on a floor made out of hardwood. And if you aren’t privy to that knowledge, well let’s just say that he is a bit of a party animal.

But Shannon Sharpe? We don’t really know much about his private life. And seeing the demand there, he may just have given us some hilarious supply, even if it was a bit unintentional.

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

I’m not snitching on myself 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9GaBlGYk6e — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 13, 2022

Ah yes, confirmation.

Now we know just how James Harden gets so fat so quickly when he wants to.

Who needs a bodysuit, when you have drinks, wings, and cheeseburgers?

