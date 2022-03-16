“They said my facial hair looks like Jamal Murray’s pubes”: CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard react to a hilarious comparison made by a fan on Instagram Live

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum address an absurd comparison while interacting with fans on Instagram Live.

Former teammates Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum spent over 8 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. They’ve been to the Western Conference Finals as well but fell short of the stacked Golden State Warriors. Their hopes of winning a championship together and staying loyal crashed when Blazers traded McCollum to New Orleans Pelicans.

The front office decided to rebuild entirely around Damian Lillard, who is currently sidelined due to an abdomen injury. The Blazers are completely out of the playoffs picture despite the efforts of Anfernee Simmons. McCollum on the other hand has assumed a ball-dominant position with the Pelicans and is eyeing the Play-in spot.

CJ McCollum talks about how his facial hair is compared to Jamal Murray’s pubes

Last year Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray accidentally shared an NSFW video involving his girlfriend with his Instagram followers. Although it was instantly taken down, fans did catch a glimpse. It is impossible to completely take down anything from the internet even though it was only there for a few seconds.

While they were still together on the Blazers roster, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum took over NBA’s official Instagram account to interact with fans. A fan referenced the video and told CJ that his facial hair looks like Jamal Murray’s pubes.

From their reaction, it was clear that Dame and CJ knew what the fans were talking about. Lillard burst out laughing which indicates that they have seen the video as well.

For a second the Balzers duo forgot that they were live through NBA’s Instagram account. They did not shy away from addressing these comparisons. CJ must have gone for a complete shave after being compared to someone’s pubes.

Although his 8-year relationship with the Blazers organization ended, CJ is thrilled to be a part of Pelicans this season. He feels like he has a part to play and Zion’s return will make them a strong team in the competitive Western Conference.