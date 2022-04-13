“Kevin Durant erases Lauri Markkanen’s soul from the planet”: The Slim Reaper pins the seven-foot Finland superstar’s shot to the backboard 

Nets superstar Kevin Durant blocks the seven-foot Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen, following it up immediately with an assist to Andre Drummond.

The Brooklyn Nets look ready for the playoffs with two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant leading from the front. Having clinched the seventh seed in the eastern conference, the Nets had the home-court advantage, going up against the Cavaliers.

The odds were highly in favor of the Brooklyn team, courtesy of the offensive powerhouse of Durant and Kyrie Irving. Both the former champions have playoff experience, unlike the young squad of the Cavaliers.

Thus it wasn’t surprising to see KD make highlight plays at the Barclays Center. The four-time scoring champion had his elite defense on display, denying the seven-foot Lauri Markkanen access to the rim. Durant’s block sent the Finland native out of bounds.

Also read: “I’m not sold on Miami Heat”: Charles Barkley is convinced that Kevin Durant and co will handily beat Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and their Heat entourage if they clash in the 2022 NBA playoffs

It was a rare sight to see KD’s strength, who is known more for his work on the offensive side of the schemes.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s block on Lauri Markannen.

The two-time Finals MVP steps on his defense come playoff time.

Kevin Durant just pinned Lauri Markkanen’s shot to the backboard, then got up the court and found Andre Drummond for an and-one dunk. Nets lead, 17-9. — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) April 12, 2022

Kevin Durant with a monster block on Lauri Markkanen. Jarrett Allen probably sitting on the bench thinking, ‘I did that too, once.’ Drummond with the dunk and the foul. Durant with the fist pump after the whistle. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) April 12, 2022

Turned on the game and 3 seconds later Kevin Durant erased Lauri Markkanen’s soul from the planet. @brownerspodcast — John Gennaro (@johnmgennaro) April 12, 2022

Kevin Durant is absurd. Recovers after this cross-screen action to get the insane rejection at the rim pic.twitter.com/VnKpAZfFvH — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) April 12, 2022

Kevin Durant is quite the defensive player — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) April 12, 2022

Kevin Durant protecting the rim for the @BrooklynNets. Watch the #MetaQuestPlayIn Live Now on TNT https://t.co/WJFpdHFmgI pic.twitter.com/juf8cArf7q — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2022

Calling Kevin Durant a scorer is disrespectful pic.twitter.com/xqIihxRkKo — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) April 12, 2022

Markannen wasn’t the only one at the receiving end of Durant’s elite defense, with Darius Garland being the first recipient.

Kevin Durant is locked in on D ❌ He has 2 blocks in Q1 Watch the #MetaQuestPlayIn on TNT pic.twitter.com/wDxWlB4M6k — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2022

Also read: “I would not want to play Brooklyn personally, they can singlehandedly win 4 out of 7 games”: Charles Barkley terms the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as scary

Durant’s display of defense may serve as a reminder to those crowning Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best player in the world.