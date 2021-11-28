“Kobe Bryant can play in any league!”: When Stephen Jackson offered to slap a reporter who questioned The Mamba’s ability to handle the physicality of the Big3 League

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson was shocked when a reporter asked if Lakers legend Kobe Bryant could handle the level of the Big3 League.

Kobe Bryant was one of the best to ever do it, cementing himself as one of the greats of the game. Moreover, he had a stacked resume of 18x All-Star, 15x All-NBA player, and 5x NBA Champion. What makes it even crazier is that he played in an era where defense and physicality was at its peak.

The 2x Finals MVP went up against teams like the 2000’s Detroit Pistons, the Grit and Grind Memphis Grizzlies: Teams who primarily focused on playing defense and being physical. In fact, Kobe came out on top against them more often than not.

So, when a reporter asked Stephen Jackson during his time in the Big3 League if Kobe Bryant could handle its physicality, he was just as shocked as any of us. However, the former Warriors player gives a fitting reply to the reporter. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Stephen Jackson was shocked at a reporter questioning whether Kobe Bryant could handle the physicality of the Big3 League.

The Big3 League has been quite a successful venture. It provides an entertaining and unique form of basketball. Moreover, it allows former players like Stephen Jackson, Allen Iverson, etc. among others to relive their former glory days.

Stephen Jackson and teammate Alan Anderson were attending a post-game interview for the Big3 League, where they received a question that left them absolutely perplexed.

“Do you think Kobe Bryant could handle this league with it being more physical inside?”

The question left the duo completely speechless. It was then followed by Anderson throwing out a “For sure,” while Jackson rose to his feet and went on a full-on rant –

“Kobe can play in any league. Any league. Kobe, right now, listen. You listening? Want me to slap him for you? Can you please come to this league? We need you.”

After the reporter clarified his question, Jackson delivered a firm answer and continued trying to recruit Bryant to give BIG3 a try.

“This is one of the best scorers of all time. You think he wasn’t getting knocked down in the league? Yes, please come Kobe, and yes, Kobe would be dominant just as he was in the league in this. I truly believe it.”

Check out the video here:

As you can see, Stephen Jackson clearly thinks that Kobe Bryant will do just fine in the league. After all, we are talking about street ballers and ex-pros who are way past their prime. Even a 39-year-old Kobe Bryant would have been the best player to touch a BIG3 court in the league’s history.

It would have been a nice sight for every fan to see Kobe Bryant step on the court and play in the Big3 League. Best believe the Mamba would have done everything in his power to shut the reporter up with his play, had he played.