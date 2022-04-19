“They sucked before I got there, they sucked when I was there, they sucked after I left!”: DeMarcus Cousins wishes he skipped Sacramento Kings’ pre-draft workout

DeMarcus Cousins was one of the greatest players in Sacramento Kings’ history but as much as he tried he couldn’t make them winners.

Not too long ago, DeMarcus Cousins was considered to be one of the best big men in the game of basketball. Apart from having the size and strength to be dominant inside, he could shoot the ball well from outside as well.

Not that he can’t do those things anymore, but unfortunate injuries derailed Cousins’s career. Firstly, he suffered a torn left Achilles in the final seconds of the game against the Houston Rockets in 2018 and would need season-ending surgery.

Cousins would then suffer a devastating ACL injury in an off-season pick-up game in 2019 ruling him out for the season.

DeMarcus Cousins reportedly tore his ACL in a workout. Prayers for Boogie, it’s a been a rough few years. Feb. 2018: Ruptured Achilles

April 2019: Torn left quad

August 2019: Torn ACL More: https://t.co/qqtp6SIfbQ pic.twitter.com/lTUe5AAiGl — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 15, 2019

Also read: “I’m viewed a 100% differently than any other NBA player and I absolutely hate it”: DeMarcus Cousins expresses his disdain for repeatedly being called for technical fouls following Nuggets win over Nets

DeMarcus Cousins minced no words while criticizing his former team for how they handled things during his tenure there

While Boogie played his career’s best basketball games with the Kings, there was definitely some turmoil within the organization during his time there.

DeMarcus Cousins: “What did Sac do for me? Besides say my name [draft day]. I did more for them than they did for me. That’s just being honest. Just being 100% honest. I had 2 owners, 3 GMs, 7 coaches in 7 years. I was there 7 years.” (via @MarcJSpears, https://t.co/D9FKQqZ7Xm) pic.twitter.com/OwgkMaQvNb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 18, 2022

In a recent interview, he opened up about the one thing he’d change in his career if he could go back in time and do things differently. “I would’ve skipped my draft workout”, he said.

Cousins was also critical about the way his current Denver Nuggets coach and coach back then with the Kings, Mike Malone was treated. He said that if they had kept Malone with the Kings, he would have probably stayed there too, and even ended his career in Sacramento.

DeMarcus Cousins wants the Kings to retire his No. 15 because he’s “the best player to ever come through Sacramento.” https://t.co/kummgm7PkH pic.twitter.com/B7yulSOPET — Sactown Royalty (@sactownroyalty) April 18, 2022

While he does have a point, he has also been a victim of his own attitude problems that have seen him being bounced from team to team and leading to a lot of ejections in games during the course of his career.

Cousins is one hell of a basketball player when he’s healthy and staying calm on the court.

With him now being reunited with coach Moses Malone on the Denver Nuggets, he will be hoping to put his dark days behind him and focus on helping his team make a deep playoff run.

Also read: “Learning on the fly, my a**. Sell that iceberg to somebody else.”: Nuggets’ Head Coach Mike Malone dismisses the notion that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green need to learn how to play together