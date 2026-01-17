“They’re Just Not Talented”: Kendrick Perkins Drops Truth Bomb on Warriors After Jimmy Butler’s “Mediocre” Admission

The 2025–26 Golden State Warriors are reminiscent of a Clint Eastwood character in an old Western. Their best days are long behind them, yet they remain a gritty presence that refuses to die. The Dubs could have easily endured a disastrous campaign this year, especially with all the drama involving Jonathan Kuminga, Steve Kerr, and the organization. Instead, Golden State continues to fight.

Advertisement

It has not been pretty, yet they have managed to reach a 23–19 record, keeping themselves in the playoff hunt. Superstar Jimmy Butler referred to the Warriors as mediocre to the press just the other day and called them out for not “playing hard.” However, after defeating a Jalen Brunson-less Knicks team, Butler expressed that he believes this squad is “figuring things out.”

That may have convinced a few basketball heads, but Kendrick Perkins is not one of them. Big Perk and the Road Trippin’ podcast crew did a deep dive into the Warriors and whether they can actually be contenders this season, considering how competitive the Western Conference has become. Perkins put one narrative to rest right from the start. It is not that they do not play hard. He simply believes they lack the talent.

“They play f***ing hard, they’re just not talented. They got f***ing role players. Seriously, they’re role players,” said Perkins. And unfortunately, for Dub Nation, his claim is right. Aside from the team’s core of legends, they seem to pose no threat to opposing teams on either side of the ball.

“Steph, Draymond, and Jimmy know what it looks like to be on a “championship” caliber squad. And they know that the Warriors don’t have it. They know that,” added Perkins.

Butler grinded his heart out in Miami and got the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances when the odds were stacked against them. Steph and Dray? They’ve been through enough wars to remember what it took for them to win the four rings they have together.

The goods new for the Warriors is that Curry is playing out of his mind. At 37, you’d think he’s shooting prowess would have left him. Instead, he’s knocking down shots as if he’s at the saloon in a gun battle for his life. But despite his incredible performances, no one thinks this Warriors team is for real. That includes Perkins.

“They’re not beating OKC in a seven-game series. We know that. The Spurs would kick their a**. They’re not beating them. They’re not f***ing with the Nuggets either. So that’s three teams right there, and they might get swept by two of those teams,” he claimed.

When Allie Clifton, on the same podcast, asked Perkins if the Warriors were just one piece away, the ex-Celtic and Thunder star dropped some more honesty. “They like two pieces away in my opinion. Now in a perfect world, if Dunleavy wants to make a splash, find a way to get Michael Porter Jr. and find a way to get Daniel Gafford.”

That’s really the uncomfortable truth hovering over this version of the Warriors. Pride and experience can only carry them so far in a conference that’s younger, deeper, and faster every night. Golden State still knows how to compete, how to steal wins, and how to make life miserable for teams that don’t take them seriously, which matters more than people admit.

But knowing what championship basketball looks like and actually having the pieces to play it are two very different things. Until the front office decides whether this is one last stand or the start of something new, the Warriors will keep living in that in-between space: dangerous enough to respect, but not quite dangerous enough to fear.