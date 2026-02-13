Shaquille O’Neal Was Scared To Ask His Father For Michael Jordan’s $200 Shoes

If you did one of those word clouds with Shaquille O’Neal and asked thousands of people to give their input, there are a few words and phrases you know would pop up. ‘Dominant center,’ ‘NBA legend,’ ‘hilarious prankster’ and ‘corporate pitchman’ would all be accounted for, but just as prominent would be ‘philanthropist.’

Shaq became famous for basketball, and he’s stayed in the public consciousness thanks to the seemingly endless number of products he endorses, but that’s just part of who he is. At his core, this is a guy who wants to help people less fortunate than he is, and throughout his life, he’s demonstrated that time and again.

Shaq grew up poor, which is probably why he gives his time, money and energy to so many good causes. He knows what it’s like to go without, and on the latest episode of expediTIously, he told rapper T.I. about how that has shaped his philosophy when it comes to the shoe business.

“I’m probably the only superstar who never wore Jordans,” he said. “One, I couldn’t afford them, like when I was coming up in high school. And two, I would never ask my father for no $200 to go buy some shoes.”

Shaq has told the story before about how early in his pro career, he had his own shoe line with Reebok. One day a woman came up to him and yelled at him because his shoes were so expensive, and that made him see the light. He left Reebok and started his own company with a focus on not only making affordable shoes, but shoes that were still made of quality materials that kids would want to wear.

Shaq told T.I. that his shoes are for people who shop at Walmart and Target, and they’ve sold millions over the years because they hit that sweet spot of affordability and quality. They’re even made in the same factories as Nike, Adidas and other top brands.

A few years ago, Shaq came full circle and became the president of Reebok Basketball in an attempt to help turn around a brand that has struggled in recent times compared to its once lofty status. He still continued to make his own shoes too, though, and on expediTIously, he decided to make an announcement.

“My son will be taking over,” he said of the Shaq brand, and then brought his son Shareef out. “He’s taking over the designs, he’s gonna be taking over all that.”

Shaq’s name still carries weight, but Shareef is 26 years old and better in tune with what the current generation looks for in a shoe. For example, Shaq once told a story of how Shareef proved to him that high tops were a thing of the past.

With Shareef running the show, the Shaq brand will still keep prices low, but with him designing and marketing them, they’ll be even better positioned to something kids want to wear without bankrupting their parents, thus ensuring Shaq’s legacy as a man of the people endures.