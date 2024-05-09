“They’re Saying ‘F**k You'”: Josh Hart Lets Reggie Miller Know Exactly What Knicks Fans Think Of The Pacers Legend

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller may just have gotten a blast from the past at the hands of New York fans tonight. The all-time NBA great was on the announcing team for this game taking place at Madison Square Garden. Having the pleasure of witnessing his team go down 0-2 in the series, he was then reminded of just how every New Yorker felt about him, courtesy of Knick, Josh Hart.

Advertisement

The New York Knicks had Game 2 effectively sealed with 22 seconds still left in the contest. It is at this point in the game that Hart decided to make his move to the broadcaster’s table.

At the time, fans could be heard screaming “F**k you, Reggie!,” at the top of their lungs. And if there was any chance that Miller may not have picked up on that, the NY guard made sure to reiterate the message right to his face, saying, “I’m not sure but I think they’re saying ‘F**k you.’”

Reggie Miller could have avoided this. Before this game tipped off, he was asked if he was worried about going back to New York to announce this game. The legend simply said, “I’ve owned this city. I’ve owned this building.”.

Where did this energy come from? Well, the Knicks and the Pacers were two powerhouses that locked horns on numerous occasions during the 90s. These two teams featured an action-packed roster, with Miller spearheading the Pacers against the Knicks.

During this era, Miller had several massive performances against New York, including when he scored 39 points in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals. And given how much he loved to talk smack, the icon was never going to be endearing himself to Knicks fans.

So, suffice it to say, Miller may well have rightfully ‘owned’ New York back then. However, if you can dish it out, you must also be strong enough to take it. And sure enough, after their team’s victory, the Knicks fandom was never going to let him walk Scott free.

Reggie Miller’s relationship with the city of New York

The New York Knicks’ may be one of the most brutal fanbases in the entire NBA. Shouting obscenities and going the extra mile to express sheer hatred toward opposing players and teams, this group will do whatever it can to get into the opposition’s head.

Of course, when things go wrong for New York, it should only be fair game for an opposing star to shout a few taunts back at them. However, this fandom does not adhere to logic whatsoever. Unfortunately for him, Reggie Miller had to find that out the hard way.

The legend had one of the most jaw-dropping performances in NBA history. Miller scored 8 points in 9 seconds against the New York Knicks back in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals that changed the course of the game and eventually, the series.

Of course, this also came the year after Reggie Miller almost knocked the Knicks out of the playoffs, before executing his famous ‘Choke’ gesture during Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Needless to say, Reggie Miller and the fans of New York do not get along. While there is likely a level of respect in every fan’s mind for the all-time great, it will likely be a millennium (maybe longer) before the former Indiana Pacers man gets any kind of ovation at Madison Square Garden.