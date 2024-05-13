“Don’t Talk S**t”: Josh Hart Immediately Regretted Trash Talking After Tyrese Maxey’s Dagger 3 in the Playoffs

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks stunned Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round to continue their dream run. However, most of the games went to the wire and the shortened Knicks lineup had to fight tooth-and-nail against Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Knicks’ energizer bunny Josh Hart was given the task to guard Maxey and revealed that his trash-talking backfired against the 2024 Most Improved Player.

On his ‘Roommates Show’ pod, the 29-year-old sat down with teammate Jalen Brunson and Knicks legend John Starks to discuss Maxey’s Game 5 game-tying shot.

Hart recalled how he had “locked eyes” with Philly HC Nick Nurse after Miles McBride put the Knicks up by six points with just 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The “hyped” guard taunted the 76ers about taking a “TimeOut” and after the break, Maxey came out red-hot.

He nailed a triple with 25 seconds left and then made the game-tying trey which helped the 76ers secure an OT win. Hart’s missed free throw had also played a huge role in the tie and the hustle player regretted poking the 76ers,

“I’m yelling, hype ‘Yeah! Call Time Out!’ I am saying it to the crowd but somehow me and Nick Nurse locked eyes and I was like, ‘Yeah, call Time Out!’ Then I’m just like ‘Man this is why I don’t talk sh**’. This is Karma, I missed the free throw and I’m like ‘Bro, I am never talking trash ever in my life again, I swear.’”

Thus, the all-around guard learned to keep his mouth shut as his squad failed to register a 4-1 series win. However, the trio of Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Jalen Brunson took care of the 76ers in Game 6 to enter the EC Semis against the Pacers. The Villanova trio is thriving because of their incredible chemistry that makes for an easygoing locker room.

The NCAA connection is translating to the NBA

In 2016, Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo propelled Villanova Wildcats to the NCAA championship, clinching the title after 31 years. Hart and Brunson were roommates during their Villanova days, which is also the origin of their podcast’s name.

Meanwhile, laser shooter DiVincenzo became an integral part of their circle. Thus, the three had extensive experience and a strong bond before their NBA days which helped them transition smoothly with the Knicks.

They bring different angles to the plate, Brunson has inexhaustible offensive moves, Hart has always been a terrific rebounder and defender, and meanwhile, DiVincenzo helps the team spread the floor. They are currently tackling the high-scoring Indiana Pacers who delivered a sucker-punch in Game 4 to tie the series 2-2.

However, the Villanova trio has gotten used to adversity after losing Julius Randle during the 2023-24 regular season and then two-way Wing OG Anunoby in Game 2, paving Pacers’ route to their twin victories. Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau will once again need to make extensive adjustments, good enough to counter Indiana’s fast-paced playstyle.