“Things Are Sour”: Bradley Beal Will Ensure He Gets The Best Possible Deal From Phoenix Suns, Says NBA Insider

Jan 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Suns have found themselves in a difficult bind regarding All-Star guard Bradley Beal. Phoenix recently decided to assign Beal to the bench. They are 1-1 in the two games since the adjustment with their recent outing resulting in an embarrassing loss to the Hornets. More importantly, this move comes after the Suns’ connection to potentially trading for Heat star Jimmy Butler.

However, a deal for Butler would require trading Beal, who has all the control due to his no-trade clause. NBA insider Sam Amick reveals that Beal will ensure he gets the best possible deal from the Suns going forward.

Amick made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss the latest with the Suns and Beal. Although Phoenix brought Beal in to bolster their championship hopes, that is no longer the sentiment within the organization. Amick said,

“Brad gets moved to the sixth-man role. Has a good debut, plays well in that first game. He’s handling things like a pro and that’s to his credit. I do think cleary things are sour in terms of Brad’s a smart guy. He knows that idea that they all had about him being a part of a championship contender in Phoenix is not there right now.”

Bradley Beal's sour situation with the Suns needs a deal to be made between father & son 👀 "Brad's a smart guy. He knows that idea that they all had about him being a part of a championship contender in Phoenix is not there right now." – @sam_amick 📺 https://t.co/2SuCv1NQgt pic.twitter.com/WXk7xfyw4A — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 9, 2025

Beal is the tenth player in NBA history to receive a no-trade clause. Due to this fact, he holds the advantage regarding his fate in Phoenix. However, his performance since joining the Suns is nowhere close to his output in his tenure with the Wizards.

In addition to the difficulties Beal’s no-trade clause brings, his contract is one of the worst in the league. Beal is earning $50 million this season, which is the fifth-most in the NBA. He still has another guaranteed year and a player option which is worth $57 million, which he most likely will opt-in for. There aren’t many suitors that are willing to commit to that long-term money.

Beal’s salary is guaranteed so he’ll receive his money regardless. His advantage is in the power to control the destination of his next home if the Suns are hellbent on sending Beal elsewhere.