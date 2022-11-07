“This Christian Koloko Dude is Better Than Dikembe Mutombo”: NBA Twitter Is Impressed By the Raptors Rookie’s 6 Blocks in a 113-104 W vs Bulls

The Toronto Raptors probably have the best scouts in the league. Their decision to pick up Christian Koloko at #33 overall in the off-season might prove to be a Fred VanVleet-like fairy tale.

The 7-foot center from Arizona might be averaging just 3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in his rookie year, but his capabilities become abundantly clear with each passing game.

As the 5-4 Raptors hosted the Bulls with a 5-5 record on Sunday, the team from Toronto looked much more determined to win it and so did their rookie.

NBA Twitter believes Christian Koloko is already better than Dikembe Mutombo

Getting to play over 30 minutes for the first time in the absence of Pascal Siakam, Koloko put up a career-high 11 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 2 assists.

Christian Koloko has SIX blocks so far! 🗣️🚫 Raptors lead the Bulls 76-71 in Q3 on the NBA App. 📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/HJ6QOAkbVd — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2022

Not only his first double-digit score helped his team close a very competitive game 113-104 against a determined Bulls team, his blocks turned out to be the game deciders.

And NBA Twitter gave the young man the respect he deserves for his dominance and more.

Christian Koloko should’ve been a 1st round pick — Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) November 7, 2022

christian koloko protecting the basket today: pic.twitter.com/RES9JX2JvB — alex (@steven_lebron) November 7, 2022

This dude better than Mutombo — 🍿 (@The_6ix_man) November 7, 2022

Are the Raptors a serious contender in the East once again?

With Pascal Siakam getting over 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists per game and VanVleet and OG Anunoby combining for 28 points per game, they have the potential to finish in the top-6 spot this season.

Koloko getting more minutes and doing what he did today would give them enough boost to look to really compete this season.

Will they be able to capitalize on it, or they would let Siakam’s probable best statistical season go in vain? It would be a ride to enjoy for the fans in Toronto for the first time since they won the 2019 championship.

