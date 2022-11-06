“I’m Your Father!”: Shaquille O’Neal Channels Inner Darth Vader, Trolled Daniel Mac at Austin GP

Shaquille O’Neal is a global icon. After making his name in the NBA, Shaq has only grown his popularity after his retirement. Having played 19 seasons in the NBA, Shaq is a 4x NBA Champion and is often regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

The big man has been making waves all around the world. After spending a few weeks in Australia this summer, Shaq was part of the delegation that went to UAE for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games. O’Neal was selected as the ambassador for the Abu Dhabi Games.

Once the season started, Shaq was back in the studio with the TNT team. Shaq performed at the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas last month. Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t stop himself from making his way to Mexico with the Grand Prix coming there.

Shaquille O’Neal trolls Daniel Mac

Daniel Mac is a famous TikToker who interviews people and asks them about their cars and professions. He’s interviewed many major celebrities and made his name doing so.

This time, he interviewed Shaquille O’Neal when he ran across him at the Austin GP. Daniel asked Shaq his usual, “What do you do for a living?”

O’Neal trolled him and said, “I sleep with your mom.”

Channeling the Luke Skywalker-Darth Vader conversation, Shaq turned to Mac and said,

“I’m your father.”

Out of all the people he’s interviewed and uploaded on his social media, Shaq, by far, has the funniest reaction. It was very much on the money for how O’Neal is in person, and he didn’t hold back, just because Mac was holding a camera to his face.

Shaq performed at Austin GP

After his success at the Austin GP last year, Shaq decided not to leave his association with the event.

Look at Shaq looking like a father with his kids at the little league award ceremony. 😅😅#AustinGP pic.twitter.com/mciGav8Z7d — Beewol (@beewol) October 24, 2021

Unlike last year, when Shaq joined as a guest and a trophy presenter, Shaq turned things up this year.

Instead of getting Shaquille O’Neal, the US Grand Prix got a special visit from DJ Diesel. Performing alongside artists like Green Day and Ed Sheeran, DJ Diesel was the key performer on October 23rd.

