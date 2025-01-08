”This Is About Money”: Brian Windhorst Underlies Biggest Issue Behind Jimmy Butler’s Standoff with Pat Riley

The Miami Heat-Jimmy Butler situation has been heating up for a while, and it’s far from over. Butler wants to be traded to a team of his liking, but the franchise has remained adamant about only entertaining offers that make sense. While the underlying problems are only known to the people within the organization, Brian Windhorst believes that the root cause is very obvious.

Advertisement

On First Take, Windhorst discussed the reason Jimmy was suspended recently for seven games by the Heat. He stated that money is the driving force behind all this drama. The 46-year-old didn’t dismiss the possibility of other factors coming into play. But at the end of the day, he believes, that the Heat want to be compensated for the near $50 million they are paying Butler this year.

He said, “This is about money. There’s side issues, there’s certain things about the system and feelings and everything that are involved, this is about money.”

Butler has probably given up on Miami’s hopes for a decent season and is looking to move as soon as possible. The suspension comes to penalize his nonchalant conduct in the past few games.

Windhorst recalled Pat Riley’s statement after the end of last season, saying that the Heat would not extend Butler’s contract. At the time, Butler had one guaranteed year and a player option remaining on his contract.

Butler is making $48.7 million this season and he has a player option for 2025-26 season worth $52.4 million. Last season, Butler only played 60 regular season games. He ended up missing the playoffs due to an MCL sprain. Windhorst believes that the Heat have been skeptical about giving him an extension because of his declining performances and frequency of injuries.

The ESPN veteran stated that the Heat and Butler were destined to come to this point once Riley made the statement about his contract extension. However, they wouldn’t have imagined it would get this ugly. As of now, it doesn’t look like they’re going to put an end to this anytime soon as Butler continues to push for a trade.

Pat Riley wants to keep Jimmy Butler

Riley and Butler have been playing tug of war with one another over the latter’s contract and future with the Heat. Amidst the ongoing trade rumors surrounding his star player, Riley decided to put an end to it by releasing an official statement.

He stated, “We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear – We are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

Statement that was just released by Pat Riley: "We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear – We are not trading Jimmy Butler." — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 26, 2024

However, this was followed by Butler making a shocking claim that he had lost the joy of playing basketball. When asked by the reporters if he can get that joy back in Miami, Butler said, “Probably not.” This statement was followed by a seven-game suspension for Butler from the franchise.

The official statement stated that Butler has been suspended for “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.”

In the same statement, the franchise stated that they would now hear offers to honor the wish of Butler. But trading a 35-year-old star who is on a decline might be tricky and the Heat may not receive proper value for him.