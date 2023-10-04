“This Is F***ing Terrible!”: Kawhi Leonard’s ‘Iconic’ 2019 Buzzer-Beater Over Joel Embiid Deemed ‘Worst Shot’ by Sixers Forward

Feb. 9, 2016 – Miami, FL, USA – The San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard (2) and Danny Green (14) celebrate in the fourth quarter of a 119-101 win against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. San Antonio at Miami – ZUMAm67_

Back in 2019, the Philadelphia 76ers had an exhilarating series against the Toronto Raptors. At 3-3, it was Kawhi Leonard who had the last laugh, winning the series in the last moments of Game 7. Leonard’s iconic buzzer-beater ended up eventually resulting in an NBA title for the Raptors. However, Danny Green, who was also on the court, didn’t think it would go in when he first saw it. Speaking on the ‘Tidal League’ podcast, Green claimed that the shot seemed like it took 10 seconds to drop and that he didn’t think it had a chance.

This was despite Green being well aware of Leonard’s ability to win games. The two had been teammates from 2011 to 2018 at the San Antonio Spurs and were traded together to the Raptors in 2018. They won the championship the following year alongside a talented team, which included the likes of Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol.

Danny Green had no hope of Kawhi Leonard’s iconic buzzer-beater in 2019

Green was obviously excited once the shot went in. He claimed that the process felt like around 10 seconds to him, and he was sure it would not drop when he first saw Leonard take it.

That was understandable, considering the awkward way in which Kawhi managed to release the ball over the giant that is Joel Embiid. Green claimed that while TV viewers might have thought it was around half a second, the situation had him panicked. Green claimed he thought he had witnessed Leonard making the worst shot ever:

“It was like a movie. When he took the shot, I thought it was the worst shot. it might have happened in 0.5 seconds for people watching on TV. For us, it was like 10. I swear, bro. I saw the shot, I thought it was the worst shot. The way he shot it, I thought it was angling left. I was like, “you are gonna miss it.” It bounced on the rim, I was like “ohh, shit it hit the rim.” I thought this actually has a chance. And then it went in.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TidalLeague/status/1709236735991853147?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Leonard’s buzzer-beater meant that the Raptors found newfound hope and energy after an incredibly difficult series. The 76ers’ Butler and Embiid had responded well in the fourth quarter, adding 10 and 7 points respectively.

The game did not go to overtime, instead ending 90-92 in Raptors’ favor. Green revealed how the team ended up making a range of good adjustments until the final, where they beat the Golden State Warriors in 6 games to win the championship. Moreover, the championship turned out differently for both teams.

Toronto Raptors’ victory resulted in contrasting fortunes for the two teams

The Raptors’ exhilarating win meant that they were inspired to a championship run that saw them beat the Bucks and the Warriors. Leonard’s shot cemented his name as a clutch performer and a match-winner.

The Raptors were comparatively comfortable for the rest of the Playoffs. Despite losing the first two games against the Bucks, the likes of Pascal Siakam, Kawhi, and Lowry rallied with multiple memorable performances.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers saw major changes. After just one season, Jimmy Butler departed for the Miami Heat, where he himself ended up doing things that would cement his legacy as a clutch monster.