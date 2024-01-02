“This Is How Kobe Bryant Would’ve Did It”: Paul George Dishes on Jerry West’s Continuous Constructive Criticism

Paul George‘s Podcast P always has star-studded guests divulging fascinating details about their lives and the NBA. On the latest episode, the Los Angeles Clippers superstar had Charlotte Hornets guard Gordon Hayward on the show. He spoke about having former Hornets owner Michael Jordan on the bench yelling at refs and how his mere presence made the team nervous about their performance.

Advertisement

George, on the other hand, talked about his experience sharing the bench with former Los Angeles Lakers icon and the NBA’s logo, Hall of Famer Jerry West. The Clippers forward revealed he feels nervous, akin to how Hayward did around Jordan. George said,

“I know Jerry is gonna say some s**t off this move I just did or this turnover I threw. I know he’s gonna have something for me.”

Advertisement

West, who spent six years helping the Golden State Warriors build their dynasty roster, joined the Clippers in 2017 as an executive board member and consultant. He often sits close to the Clippers’ bench during games. George claims the 85-year-old chirps at him, but he doesn’t mind because he values receiving constructive criticism from one of the league’s greatest players.

West was instrumental in helping the Lakers land Kobe Bryant in a draft day trade with the Hornets. He was the guard’s mentor during his stint as the team’s general manager until 2000. George said West would often use Bryant as an example to explain the intricacies of the game,

“He comes around a lot [to the games and practice]. In the big moments, he’s definitely gonna let you hear, like, ‘Hey, you should’ve done this. This is how Kobe [Bryant] would’ve did it. Or back when I played..’ Stories of s**t he did.”

It’s refreshing to hear a superstar like George heeding advice from an icon like West. Mr. Clutch won a championship with the Lakers in 1972 but won the NBA Finals MVP three years earlier despite Los Angeles losing to the Boston Celtics. He is one of the few people in NBA history to find success at all levels. Moreover, PG13 and West share a close bond on and off the court.

Advertisement

Jerry West and Paul George’s close relationship

Jerry West has played alongside, coached, drafted, and spent time with the greatest players in NBA history. Naturally, he’s not easily impressed. However, he had nothing but praise for Paul George. During an appearance on Podcast P, The Logo said,

“Paul, I really didn’t know you, except from a distance. And obviously, I was a fan. But this is a good guy, okay? His heart’s in the right place. It’s easy for me to sit here and make something up, but I’m not. It’s a pleasure to be around you. It really is. You heart’s in the right place. I like the things you do in your life.”

West also helped the Clippers land then-reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Acquiring George in a blockbuster trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder played the biggest role in making it happen. However, despite having two All-NBA level players and several good rosters since landing the duo in 2019, the Clippers have only one Western Conference Finals appearance to show for it.

Per West, injuries to Leonard and George have been the stumbling block. Further, missed opportunities are in the rear-view mirror for the Clippers. West has added two former MVPs, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, to help Leonard and George win a championship. On paper, the Clippers have the most stacked roster in the league. But will they break their championship duck with this roster? Only time will tell.