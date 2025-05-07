“This Is Our Show”: Dwyane Wade Says Next Generation Is Taking Over After Anthony Edwards Eliminated LeBron James

May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) prepares to play the Golden State Warriors before game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Many have questioned how the NBA would handle players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry phasing out of the league. The answer is surprisingly well. That is due to the impressive takeover by the next generation. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is leading this movement. Heat legend Dwyane Wade has high praise for Edwards after he and his Wolves eliminated James and the Lakers from the NBA Playoffs.

Edwards has quickly become one of the most proven young stars in the league. His lack of fear toward the top players has brought him a great deal of respect. He has never backed down from a challenge, and he is reaping the benefits in the past two seasons.

In the 2024 playoffs, Edwards went toe-to-toe with his favorite player, Kevin Durant. Instead of shying away from the Suns’ star, he accepted the challenge. He jawed directly at KD while sweeping his idol in the first round.

Ant-Man followed that performance with another iconic showing in this year’s first-round matchup. Despite being the underdog, Edwards and the Wolves handled the Lakers in five games. He didn’t just defeat LeBron, he earned his respect.

In the recent episode of Timeout with Dwyane Wade, the former Heat star spoke on Edwards’ stellar play. More specifically, he shed light on how the next generation is taking over the league.

“The young boys are finally getting to that place where they’re like, ‘Thank y’all for getting us to these four-year $200 million,” Wade said. “But it’s time for y’all to go. This is our show.”

Players like Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aren’t waiting for the passing of the torch. They are grabbing it from the generation that came before them.

At the conclusion of the Lakers-Timberwolves first-round series, James recognized Edwards is ready to take the next step.

LeBron urged Edwards to take that next step

James was once in the same position as Edwards, a young rising star who was knocking on the door to superstardom. However, LeBron knows better than anyone what it takes to reach a level of pure dominance. He sees the same potential brewing in the three-time All-Star.

Following the Timberwolves’ series-clinching Game 5 victory, LeBron had a special message for Edwards.

“Make that next step now,” James said.

James didn’t provide a blueprint of what Edwards needed to do, but the 23-year-old understood the message. Minnesota believes Edwards is capable of reaching the step James referenced. That is a big reason the organization traded Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Edwards is not on a definitive timetable, but it seems he is entering that next level before our very eyes.