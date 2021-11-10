“This is real life we are talking about, I need to be financially secure”: Alex Caruso opens up about the contract talks held over the offseason with Rob Pelinka and Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso could have easily re-signed with the Lakers, but they low-balled him during his free agency this past offseason.

In the 2021 off-season, Alex Caruso entered the most important phase of his NBA career. He now had the power to choose where he would play next. He had all the plans to re-sign with the Lakers, but they had such a low offer for him. Caruso knew his value and decided to test the waters outside.

In the JJ Redick “Old man and the three” podcast, he spoke at length about how he felt about the situation with the Lakers. Chicago Bulls had just signed Lonzo Ball but had all plans to sign Caruso as well to add depth to the squad. He was a little worried if they had the money, but they managed to, and the rest is history.

Alex even went back to the Lakers with the offer from Chicago, but they decided not to match it. He had every intention of staying, but the Lakers had no intentions of keeping him.

Alex Caruso was an essential part of the Lakers’ championship team – He added that defensive steel they lack

Even last season when the Lakers bowed out the first round, they had the number one defensive rating in the entire league. Much of it can be attributed to the ex-Lakers guard Alex Caruso and his defensive edge off the bench.

He had a certain energy that is currently missing in their roster. One team’s loss is another team’s gain though, and Chicago Bulls have profited immensely this season.

They got Caruso on a 4-year deal during this free agency, and he’s fit in perfectly with the play style of Chicago. He also has his ex-teammate Lonzo Ball playing in front of him, which gives him a known face to play with.

The Chicago Bulls have had a blinder of a start to the season, currently on a 7-3 record and 2md in the conference. They are on course to finish at their highest standing since the 14-15 season.

The Lakers may have made a mistake letting him go, and spending all that money on Westbrook instead. In these early stages, it looks like a total loss.