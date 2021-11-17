“We would crush Kobe Bryant and Shaq!”: Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls would beat the three-peat Lakers in a jiffy

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen recently reveals that the duo of Michael Jordan and himself would defeat the duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in a seven-game series.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s Bulls are one of the greatest, if not the greatest, NBA teams of all time. They even held the all-time wins record until the 2015 Golden State Warriors came along. The legendary Bulls won three consecutive championships. Not once, but twice.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s Lakers were one of the greatest teams to ever step on the court. Just like the Bulls, they also went on to win three consecutive NBA championships. The Purple and Gold franchise almost won four in a row but lost to the Pistons.

However, they once never played each other as they existed a few years apart. As a result, many NBA fans have always debated on which team would come out on top in a seven-game series between the two.

Recently, Scottie Pippen made his thoughts known on the matchup. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out….

Scottie Pippen backs Michael Jordan’s Bulls as the greatest team ever.

Scottie Pippen has been making headlines recently for his constant bashing of Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. However, even he can’t deny MJ’s greatness. Furthermore, Pippen knows that he and MJ were a lethal duo on the court.

Moreover, Pippen is confident that his Bulls would ‘easily’ defeat any other dynasty that came after Chicago, including the Los Angeles Lakers of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Via SiriusXM NBA Radio –

“Especially, once Phil [Jackson] got a hold to him [Kobe] and Shaq and got that team really to playing together. They were a very special team; we talk about Golden State and what they did, but the Shaq-and-Kobe era was to me, a lot scarier of what they could have done had they stayed together than the Golden State era.”

After being asked about a hypothetical matchup between the best Bulls team against the best Lakers team, Scottie took some seconds before answering –

“I’ve said this to Shaq, the Bulls win in that. The Bulls win that easily.”

It’s no surprise to see Pippen being confident about his Bulls. After all, they do have the GOAT on their side. Nevertheless, it’s a debate worth having. Like, we’re talking about arguably the greatest playoff series of all time.

NBA fans will never get to see this matchup in real life. However, one cannot blame us for dreaming and debating about the same.

In conclusion, both of them dominated during their time in the NBA. However, they did so in their own fashion. Both these teams had solid strengths, and it is tough to pick a clear winner.