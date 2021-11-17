Basketball

“We would crush Kobe Bryant and Shaq!”: Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls would beat the three-peat Lakers in a jiffy

"We would crush Kobe Bryant and Shaq!": Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls would beat the three-peat Lakers in a jiffy
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Shaquille O’Neal turned down a role in Green Mile!": When the Lakers legend rejected a role in the Oscar winning movie, missing the chance to work with Tom Hanks
Next Article
Quarter final teams in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Full list of SMAT 2021-22 schedule and fixtures
NBA Latest Post
"We would crush Kobe Bryant and Shaq!": Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls would beat the three-peat Lakers in a jiffy
“We would crush Kobe Bryant and Shaq!”: Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls would beat the three-peat Lakers in a jiffy

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen recently reveals that the duo of Michael Jordan and himself would…