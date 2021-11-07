“This is why LeBron James is the GOAT”: King James tops Bleacher Report’s list of the 8 most clutch players since 2000

LeBron James tops or features in many top NBA lists: He just made it to another one.

LeBron James has been in the league since 2003: His NBA career is almost as old as San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo, who entered the league this year who will turn 19 this December.

Expectations have been nothing short of sky-high from him, and he’s more than delivered. LeBron entered the league the year his idol Michael Jordan retired for the final time, and comparisons with him have not stopped.

To many, he is the greatest basketball player of all time, and he has the stats and the accolades to more than back it up. The Bleacher Report made a list of 8 players in order of most clutch plays since 21 years. The list also has legends like Kobe Bryant and Ray Allen, who’s game winning shots are something of a legend.

What is not understandable though is the placement of Damian Lillard so high up in the charts, given his really poor post season record, and the caliber of the players below him.

Bleacher Report’s Most Clutch Players Since 2000: 1. LeBron James

2. Damian Lillard

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Ray Allen

5. Dirk Nowitzki

6. Paul Pierce

7. Kevin Durant

8. Stephen Curry — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 6, 2021

Twitter mostly took it positively that BR put LeBron James on top

Given how he he has been so consistent in his performances throughout his career, the fans took the placement in a positive stance. And also the list is for only the past 2 decades, so it makes so much more sense to put him up there.

Here are some of the reactions of the fans to the list:

This is why LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) November 6, 2021

Notice how Bron is first — 2x (@2xLovesLEBRON) November 6, 2021

The twitter handles quite give it away as to who these people support, but that doesn’t take it away from LeBron that he has been the most clutch.

W for acknowledging LeBron for being the most clutch player since 2000 — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) November 6, 2021

What fans do not accept though is the placement of some of the other people on the list.

Here are some of them:

bro what has dame clutched?? — Avery (@aveman35) November 6, 2021

Kevin Durant fans joined the fun, and it is debatable that he is below Dame in this list.

Kd 1st — nets run ny + ratio (@lebroniswashedL) November 6, 2021

KD wipes in every aspect of ball — Diggs Betta (6-1) (@DiggsBetta) November 6, 2021

A Golden State fan had his honest opinion too about the inclusion of Steph Curry:

as a warriors fan i dont undestand why curry is 8 — sponhour defence team (@joewrldss) November 6, 2021

im not even trolling i just think curry not clutch — sponhour defence team (@joewrldss) November 6, 2021

While lists like these will never satisfy everyone in the Basketball world, one thing is for sure. These are the 8 most clutch players since 2000: Not necessarily the best. Bleacher Report considers these players are the ones teams turn to when the going gets tough.

