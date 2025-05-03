“This Marriage Is Over”: Paul Pierce Predicts a ‘Difficult Conversation’ for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lists Possible Destinations

The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo is the talk of the basketball town. Just a few days ago, the Greek Freak and the Bucks were nearing a Game 5 victory in the playoffs, which would have extended their series with the Pacers another game. Unfortunately, Indiana pulled off a miraculous comeback and sent the Bucks home. This marked the third year in a row Giannis has been bounced from the first round.

What is even worse for Milwaukee is that their team doesn’t look like it’ll improve in the 2025-2026 season. They have no major draft picks. Their other superstar player, Damian Lillard, suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4, an injury that usually takes about a year to recover from.

The Bucks basically have no leverage to add anyone to help Giannis, meaning he’d spend another year grinding it out with a first-round playoff exit being his ceiling. At 30, Giannis is potentially wasting his prime in Milwaukee.

Paul Pierce is of the mindset that Giannis needs to go, and spoke about it in detail on the latest edition of KG Certified alongside his good buddy, Kevin Garnett. “Giannis is frustrated because he’s still in his prime,” claimed The Truth. “You can already assess that next year probably gonna be the same thing cause they ain’t gonna get no better.” Pierce added that the nine-time All-Star put Milwaukee on the map, but he shouldn’t go down with the ship just because they gave him the opportunity.

“He’s too good to rot away over there at this point in his career,” stated Pierce, who compared Giannis’ relationship with the Bucks organization as a marriage that needs to have the plug pulled. “There got to be some difficult conversations between him and the owner. This marriage is over.”

KG instantly agreed. “It’d be one thing if he didn’t bring a championship there,” said Garnett. “He bought this house right? It’s time to depart from the crib.”

Where do the boys think Giannis will go?

Pierce and Garnett then decided to have some fun with the topic. They each took wild guesses as to where Giannis could go where he’d make an impact. After cycling through teams like Houston, OKC, and New York, Pierce and KG agreed that the Spurs would be the most interesting.

“You put him with the young fella. You put them together dawg. I wanna see that,” said Pierce, referring to a Victor Wembanyama and Giannis combo. “I actually like them playing against each other,” added KG, but Pierce was sold on the idea, especially considering how much draft capital the Spurs could offer.

“Would you trade the No. 1 pick for Giannis?” asked Garnett. The Truth didn’t hesitate for a second with his answer. “Hell yeah,” he shouted before pitching that San Antonio could even give Chris Paul one more year to potentially win a chip.

It seems like all the cards are on the table, with Giannis and the Milwaukee organization being the ones who have to make the decision. The Greek Freak did hint that he could be on his way out from the Bucks back in February. Now that his team fell short of expectations again, it seems like it’s only a matter of time.