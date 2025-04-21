35-Year-Old LeBron James Named Michael Jordan and Wife Savannah James as Two People Who “Changed His Life”

LeBron James has met countless people over the course of his basketball stardom, including actors, philanthropists, and other superstar athletes. But back in 2020, a 35-year-old LeBron James opened up about the two people who truly “changed his life.” He first named his, Savannah, before sharing his experience meeting Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

LeBron and Savannah were high school sweethearts who began their relationship in 2002 and eventually tied the knot in 2013. The couple has three children, 10-year-old Zhuri, 17-year-old Bryce, and LBJ’s Lakers teammate, 20-year-old Bronny. Considering their extensive history together, it’s not too surprising that the four-time MVP named his significant other.

James had to explain himself a bit more after naming Jordan, but it’s no secret that LeBron has idolized the Bulls legend since long before he was the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers. James considers MJ a childhood hero and someone he’s always looked up to, so when the two finally met in 2001, it was a surreal experience for a young LeBron.

“It’s two people that I’ve met in my life that’s changed my life, meaning my wife… and meeting Michael Jordan,” James shared on Uninterrupted. “When I met Michael Jordan for the first time, I literally couldn’t believe it was him. The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me. He was Black Jesus to me, and nobody could tell me anything different.”

Despite the superstars’ first encounter being more than two decades ago, LeBron remembers it clearly. “I was in Chicago, Maverick [Carter] and I, and our good friend G, they take us to hoops… So we walk upstairs, and nobody told me that Mike lifts before he played… Mike is sitting on the bench press and I’m like, ‘Oh my f***ing God.'”

LeBron’s first interaction with MJ may have changed his life, but there’s a reason they say you should never meet your heroes. In an unfortunate turn of events, the pair of basketball legends actually don’t talk much.

LeBron shared why Michael Jordan doesn’t want to talk to him

While some may figure that James and Jordan’s strained relationship could be due to jealousy from His Airness, LeBron shared what he believes is the real reason MJ doesn’t want to speak to him right now.

“We don’t talk ’cause I’m still playing. [MJ] is one of the most ruthless competitors there is. MJ doesn’t want to talk to me until I’m done,” LeBron said on The Pat McAfee Show.

LeBron shared his hope that he and Jordan are able to reconnect once he decides to retire from the sport. However, knowing MJ’s unmatched competitive nature, it may be more difficult for the two to establish a friendship than the Lakers star thinks.