“This sh*t is and has been about skill, not some Nikola Jokic equation you came up with”: NBA Twitter obliterates The Joker for his team’s bad performance in first game of Playoffs against Warriors

Nikola Jokic becomes the target of social media after Denver Nuggets fall behind the Warriors with a humbling 123-107 loss.

There was no upset in Saturday night’s last game of first round Play-offs action. As the 3rd seed Warriors took on the 6th seed Nuggets, there were doubts that the Dubs will face difficulty in winning this one as their superstar point guard has been struggling for fitness recently.

But there was nothing troublesome for them after the first quarter. Nikola Jokic’s team stayed competitive just for half the half of the most important game of the season thus far. Meanwhile, the Warriors with Stephen Curry getting limited minutes on the bench were all in for the battle.

One of the top MVP candidates, the Joker, despite having a decent game couldn’t help his team be anywhere as good as Jordan Poole-led Warriors were. And the ones who have been criticizing and opposing the Serbian’s claim to the 2nd straight MVP award were ready to thrash him for his team’s crime.

Nikola Jokic gets destroyed by NBA Twitter after the Warriors thrash Nuggets

The 4-time All-Star had 25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and a block while shooting efficient but not so much by his standards – 12/25 from the field and 0/4 from the 3-point line. He also had the worst +/- in the game (-19) and so NBA Twitter thought it should call the big man out for his what they believe was a poor performance.

All them numbers you waste your time crunching hiding behind a player avi for 82 games go right out the door the moment real basketball starts. This shit is and has been about skill, strategy, will and grit. Not some equation you came up with to present a case. — Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) April 17, 2022

This ‘Ball Don’t Stop’ media outlet has been behind Jokic throughout the season, even in the last season they were at it for some or the other silly reason. One of which might be their belief that Nikola isn’t a ‘pure Hooper’.

While they can have their own perspective on the Joker, there isn’t a universe even a parallel one where the 27-year-old is not a hopper that will put any so-called “hooper” in shame if he gets to play against them 1-on-1.

Jokic has one of the worst teams in the NBA, and it’s not a hot take, the current Nuggets squad is nothing but a bunch of role players led by one of the best players in the league. And expecting him to single-handedly take on Curry, Thompson, and Green is simply foolish.

And if that one guy with that team defeats some of the best players of all time with a far better supporting cast, there will be questions on the Warriors trio’s legitimacy.

So, even if the Nuggets get a revival in the series going forward, it is better for Basketball’s legacy that the Warriors go through. But if somehow Jokic creates an upset and wins this series, these critics who call themselves “The most authentic basketball media outlet” in the world literally will have no place to hide.