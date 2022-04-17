“Jordan Poole and the Warriors snatched the Nuggets’ soul”: Kendrick Perkins gives STRONG yet weirdly appropriate statement during game-1 of first-round series

Kendrick Perkins reacts to Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors shutting down the Denver Nuggets completely during game-1

We will admit, we thought this game would be a helluva lot harder for the Warriors.

When the game firsts started out, it was pretty darn close. In fact, up until late in the second quarter, the point differential was no more than 1 at almost all times.

But after a while, the Warriors started to catch some serious fire. And at that moment, it appears that Denver’s funeral was marked.

By the final buzzer, the score stood at 107-123. Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Golden State heated up just that much, in such a short amount of time.

Before it all ended, however, one Kendrick Perkins so it all coming. And at that point, he has a pretty accurate way of putting things, something we’re here to bring to you today.

And so, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Kendrick Perkins says the Warriors sucked the soul out of the Nuggets as Stephen Curry struggles, but Jordan Poole shines

During this one game, Jordan Poole didn’t look like a young guy making his playoff debut. The man looked like a grizzled veteran superstar who decided he needed to show the opposition who was boss. And boy did he do it!

In just 30 minutes, Poole had 30 points, on 69.2% from the field, 71.4% from beyond the arc, and 87.5% from the free-throw line. And in case you were wondering, he took 13 shots overall, 7 shots from three, and 8 foul shot attempts. So we’d hardly call his numbers a product of low volume.

The man kept hitting massive, massive shots throughout the game. And by the time things got out of hand… well, here is what Kendrick Perkins had to say about it.

Golden State has snatched the Nuggets Soul. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 17, 2022

Given everything we watched, we’d say that’s a pretty accurate statement.

