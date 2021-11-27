“This tweet by LeBron James has not aged well at all.”: NBA Twitter reminds the 4-time Champ of a post he made responding to the critiques questioning his veteran roster

Did the Lakers and its Front Office do a good job this offseason? LeBron James thought so when the world did not. Now he might not be very sure of it.

Los Angeles Lakers have done it again. When it seemed as if finally they’ll carry the momentum from a good overtime win and a break, they lose it in 3 OTs against the Sacramento Kings Friday night.

Lakers were coming off of Thanksgiving break with an impressive win over the Indiana Pacers with their leader LeBron James getting 39 points outing.

LeBron tonight: 39 PTS

5 3-PT

5 REB

6 AST Lakers get the win over the Pacers in OT. 🎥 @Lakers pic.twitter.com/Ezb1imzoLa — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) November 25, 2021

Even the Kings were hot after the win over Portland in their last game, but they were 1-8 before their Head Coach got fired. So the Lakers had to win this game.

But the Lakers are not at all ready to take the opportunity to tell silence their critiques.

LeBron James might have to go back on this Tweet he made in the offseason

Adding veterans like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, and Rajon Rondo while trading Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and then letting go, Alex Caruso. It got criticism all over the media as it looked like a team of misfits after Westbrook’s addition.

LeBron James at the time of those trades thought this team will silence the critiques. Twitter remembers!

This tweet by LeBron has not aged well at all 💀 pic.twitter.com/2teitil9rI — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 24, 2021

He wouldn’t be that sure of his statement anymore. Twitter is not gonna let him.

The late, great George Allen is the only coach the current Lakers roster fits…. and even he might have considered this bunch too old…… #wrongsportrightcoach — Jim MacArthur (@coachmacarthur) November 27, 2021

Lakers have me fighting alcoholism & the mandem — ❄️ (@Lilsteely) November 27, 2021

So the Lakers are Patrick Beverley https://t.co/OA85aEtT5g — Daymon (@damewilson9) November 27, 2021

@WorldWideWob imma need the lakers to miss the playoffs! This is generational — 🇨🇩KevAnt🇨🇩 (@PlamsAbt) November 27, 2021

Now that Lakers are struggling to get a win and all those players traded players and their teams are performing well, adds to Lakers and LeBron’s misery who are going through horrendous form right now. And nobody on Twitter is letting Lakers slide with their terrible show every other night.

Can we all just take a second to laugh at the Lakers. I’ll go first: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Guru (@DrGuru_) November 27, 2021

I luv how the comments basically all agree Russ has played better & this isn’t all his fault but r saying that this team would be way more balanced n better if we hadn’t traded for him. Yet ya lakers media can’t seem to wanna accept this 😂 — YDKI (@YouDontKnowISH_) November 27, 2021

After getting their 11th loss of the season already in 21 games. Would LeBron James be sure of this team as he was before the season started? We will keep you posted.