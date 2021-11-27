“LeBron James really got eyes at the back of head!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Lakers superstar displays his incredible court vision to find a wide-open Anthony Davis

Midway into the 3rd quarter of the Lakers-Kings clash, LeBron James displayed his insane court vision to find a wide-open Anthony Davis for an easy dunk.

LeBron James is easily one of the greatest players we have ever witnessed. And over the past 2 decades, King James has really developed his game to be pretty flawless. Amidst all his incredible abilities – insane athleticism, durability, versatility, and many others, there is one such attribute of his game that goes unnoticed- his passing.

During the Lakers–Kings clash tonight, Bron displayed his incredible court vision yet again. Midway into the third quarter of the contest, with the LA-based team trailing 61-60, the King noticed Anthony Davis cutting down the lane. Exhibiting his commendable basketball IQ, LBJ dished out a gorgeous pass over his head, leading to AD slamming it down.

Here, have a look at the highlight play.

This Bron dish to AD 👀 pic.twitter.com/OhDIfsz1Da — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James dishing out a stunning pass to Anthony Davis

As soon as the 4-time MVP dished out the beautiful pass, the clips went viral on social media, resulting in NBA Twitter erupting with reactions.

Might be the best pass I’ve ever seen — Nick Pechous (@SpaceCadetPeach) November 27, 2021

LeBron got eyes at the back of his head 👀 — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) November 27, 2021

It was a simple pass, how was this BR worthy, besides bron and ad in it? — dylan (@5lacco) November 27, 2021

This is why LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) November 27, 2021

The struggling Lakers have won only 2 out of their past 6 games. This is definitely a much-needed win for the 2020 champions. With the game being forced into overtime, Bron and co., who are 4-0 in OTs this season, will surely enter the extra period with confidence.