Basketball

“LeBron James has missed way too many buzzer beating 3s! Phony GOAT!”: Skip Bayless goes on an absolute tirade following the Lakers abysmal 3OT loss to the Kings

“LeBron James has missed way too many buzzer beating 3s! Phony GOAT!”: Skip Bayless goes on an absolute tirade following the Lakers abysmal 3OT loss to the Kings
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson has lost a lot in the last two years": Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reveals how the splash brother was feeling after win vs Blazers
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James has missed way too many buzzer beating 3s! Phony GOAT!”: Skip Bayless goes on an absolute tirade following the Lakers abysmal 3OT loss to the Kings
“LeBron James has missed way too many buzzer beating 3s! Phony GOAT!”: Skip Bayless goes on an absolute tirade following the Lakers abysmal 3OT loss to the Kings

Skip Bayless drags LeBron James and his 3-point shooting through the mud on Twitter as…