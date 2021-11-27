“LeBron James has missed way too many buzzer beating 3s! Phony GOAT!”: Skip Bayless goes on an absolute tirade following the Lakers abysmal 3OT loss to the Kings

Skip Bayless drags LeBron James and his 3-point shooting through the mud on Twitter as the Lakers lose to the Kings in triple overtime.

The Lakers announcers had the right idea in their mind when they claimed that nobody deserved to win last night’s game between LeBron James and company, and the Sacramento Kings. The three overtimes that plagued Staples Center were littered with defensive lapses, immediately followed up by heavily contested shots falling through the net.

After 3OTs, Alvin Gentry’s Kings finally pulled through against the Lakers, winning 141-137. The Los Angeles Lakers are now below .500 once again, falling to 10-11 on the season. The Kings on the other hand, have beat both the Blazers and the purple and gold; two squads that are considered by many as Playoff locks.

Of course, with any Lakers loss comes Skip Bayless taking to Twitter to single out LeBron James for LA’s shortcomings on either side of the ball. Tonight, Skip decided to target James’s abysmal 3-point shooting.

Skip Bayless goes off on LeBron James.

LeBron James has leaned on his improved 3-point shooting over the past few years that he has been a Laker. His takes to this rim have noticeably decreased but by the way Skip Bayless says it, he would have you believe James hasn’t driven to the rack in 3 years, which of course, is not the case.

Yes, LeBron James shot extremely poorly from beyond the arc against the Kings, going 2-13 on the night. And yes, he did miss two buzzer beating 3s at the end of regulation and OT1. Bayless, rightfully so, calls out the 19 year vet on the poor shooting.

LEBRON MISSED ANOTHER LAST-SECOND THREE!!! THAT’S THREE IN TWO GAMES!!! THAT’S THE PHONY GOAT FOR YOU. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 27, 2021

However, he is trying to push the agenda that LeBron is simply ‘too scared’ to drive in, which is certainly not true. Nearly half of his 30 points came in the 3 overtime periods and were all either from drives to the rim or free throws resulting from shot attempts at the rim.

‘The King’ is still very much capable of getting to his spot 0-5 feet away from the basket so do not have Skip Bayless brainwash you into thinking that he’s a ‘shell of himself when driving to the rim’.