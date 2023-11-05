“Those Predictions Get You Into Trouble!”: Dwyane Wade Names NBA’s Best Player, Refuses to Pick Favorite to Win Championship

Dwyane Wade was recently on the Point Forward podcast, where he had a fun conversation with Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala. One of the things they conversed about was the new NBA season, and shared their predictions.

So, to no one’s surprise, D-Wade was asked by the podcast hosts to pick his favorite. However, he downright refused to do so. He believes that it is still too soon to make a pick, considering the season just kicked off. In his opinion, every team is just having fun right now, so there is no way he could pick a favorite.

Either way, he isn’t into making predictions, seeing as said predictions could backfire on someone of his stature. “I look at the game so differently man. I ain’t about those predictions, because those predictions can get you in trouble,” said Wade. The former Heat star seems to avoid the backlash for making a wrong choice.

That being said, he is more than ready to crown the best player in the league. And, of course, that is none other than Nikola Jokic; the reigning NBA Finals MVP and 2023 NBA Champion. Considering, Joker’s form at the start of the season, Wade made a smart pick, and certainly easier than picking a championship favorite. Nevertheless, the NBA season is a long one, and both the best player and the favorite to win it all can change once all is said and done.

Dwyane Wade is right on the money about making predictions so early into the season

Choosing a favorite in every category is just a tradition before the start of any season in sports. Football, soccer, baseball, and even basketball, it’s hard not to make a prediction. However, Dwyane Wade is right when he suggests that making said predictions is not worth it. All you have to do is look at the current situation.

Before the season even began, fans, analysts, and players alike labeled the Milwaukee Bucks as favorites. After all, they had just traded for Damian Lillard, forming a monster duo with Giannis Antetokounmpo. But, as things stand, they’ve had a slow start to the season, sowing the seeds of doubt.

With that in mind, anything can happen. Five games down, all those early predictions seem to have been thrown out the window. So, in many ways, D-Wade made a good choice abstaining from picking any favorites. It’s still early on, and things can change in just a few games. It would be wise for all those who are feeling lucky to wait just a while longer before placing any bets.