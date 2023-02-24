Where is Shaq on TNT Tonight?: Charles Barkley and TNT Crew Poke Fun at Shaquille O’Neal for Missing Broadcast 

The Inside the NBA Crew looked a tad less lively today. Partly because there was one key element missing, Shaquille O’Neal. The 7 foot 1 inch tall Laker legend is a regular on the broadcast and today, he was out for one key reason. And the crew, instead of wishing well, obviously took the banter route, especially Charles Barkley.

The Phoenix Suns legend was at his mocking best and as the world asked the question, “where is Shaq?”, he had the best response.

The TNT crew does not hold back when it comes to poking fun and one of the things they best do is to kick a man when he is down. Just ask Barkley himself, who has been on the receiving end of things, all the time.

Also read: “Never Talked About Bronny James”: Stephen A Smith Concerned For LeBron James’ son Following ESPN’s Mock Draft

“you’ll see him at the Hookah bar”: Charles Barkley and crew do not buy Shaquille O’Neal’s excuse of being sick

Shaq got sick, apparently. This is just days after the All-Star weekend in Utah, the same place where O’Neal said there’s nothing to do here but room service.

We think he might have let loose once he left Utah. The TNT crew was unimpressed by Shaq’s reason for missing work. Both Kenny Smith nor Charles Barkley didn’t buy it.

“Superman doesn’t get sick” 🤣@SHAQ is out sick after All-Star weekend and the fellas have some thoughts 😂 pic.twitter.com/YfiSI9ihmO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 24, 2023

“you’ll see him at the Hookah bar”, Charles had to say. Kenny chimed in with, “Superman doesn’t get sick“, for once we think their banter is more than accurate.

Also read: “Stephen Curry has Now Replaced LeBron James”: Skip Bayless Blames Lakers Superstar Over Lowest All-Star Game Ratings in History

Shaquille O’Neal and the Shaq cam during the All-Star weekend

The best part about the All-Star weekend, in our opinion, was when we got to see Shaq. And well the infamous Shaq cam that was back in action.

Shaq cam locked in for the Slam Dunk contest 🍿🔥 pic.twitter.com/diWi5B25CS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2023



Pascal Siakam also brought a camcorder to complete the vibe. For us, seeing O’Neal’s very blatant expressions at everything during the weekend was the best part.

Pascal Siakam brought the “Shaq Cam” to Dunk Contest! 📹😅 pic.twitter.com/krFIAmi5Hw — Sportskeeda Basketball (@Basketball_SK) February 19, 2023

Also read: “I love Jarred Vanderbilt”: 3x NBA Champ James Worthy Believes New Players will Help LeBron James and Anthony Davis