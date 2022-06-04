“Thought having Dennis Rodman’s green hair would be goofy, but it looks alright!”: When Bulls #91 color sprayed David Letterman’s hair on National TV

Dennis Rodman was a true maverick of the 1990s.

A defensive stalwart for the successful Pistons and Bulls of the previous era, Rodman was an enigma the NBA couldn’t quite crack. “The Worm” baffled the audience with his erratic behavior and was a headline in the making at all times.

Rodman is arguably the greatest rebounder in history not named Bill Russell. Often regarded as the best defender of his time, Rodman was a sleeper hit in the league.

From being an unrecruited, older draft selection to an all-star and hall of fame status, Rodman’s career was as successful as it was filled with anecdotes.

One such anecdote was him coloring the legendary David Letterman’s hair on National TV.

How did Rodman end up coloring David Letterman’s hair?

David Letterman is the legendary anchor who hosted the Late Show with David Letterman on CBS. Credited to have been a part of 6,080 late-night episodes, Letterman was a remarkable host.

The who’s who of mainstream America sought to be in his show. Dennis Rodman too got his appearance marked in the show. In a legendary montage, Rodman is seen coloring Letterman’s hair.

Rodman, of green and golden and patterned hair fame, influenced a hair coloring trend in the USA. And Letterman wasn’t passing on any of that action. Letterman jumped at the opportunity to get his hair colored by the three-time DPOY.

The host went for a green top of hair as Rodman spray colored it for him. It’s not every day you get your hair done by an NBA star.

Letterman goes on to describe his new hairstyle as “kind of green, kind of hairy”. Not everyone is going to pull off a green top like Rodman would anyways, David!

