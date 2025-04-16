“He Owns the Raiders”: Caitlin Clark Uses Tom Brady’s $375 Million Contract to Shrug Off David Letterman

Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Former Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark and comedian David Letterman react after the game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against the USC Trojans. The Hawkeyes retired the jersey of Clark after the game. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark is a hard girl to track down now with her WNBA career and media popularity. That’s why it was a must-watch when she went on David Letterman’s show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The episode went viral for Clark detailing a legendary, never-before-seen scrimmage between her and the Iowa men’s practice squad. But the two also discussed other things, like what she will do after her playing career.

When Clark thought about retirement, she first thought about the impact she wanted to leave behind on the game of basketball. She said she wanted to be up there with the likes of LeBron James in terms of longevity and greatness. Then, she pondered some possible post-retirement plans.

“I think I’ll always be involved in sports because that’s what I love,” Clark stated. “I think once I’m done playing professional basketball, hopefully I have a long career. But I’m not going to want to still be on the sidelines, probably. Maybe I’ll be up in a suite, like a general manager or something fun like that, I don’t know.”

It makes sense, given how passionate Clark is about the game. A lot of men’s and women’s basketball players try to get into a front office role after their playing careers. Some have succeeded, while others have failed.

But Clark’s response reminded Letterman of a legend from a different sport and what he’s been up to since retiring.

“This brings to mind Tom Brady,” Letterman said. “Now, he’s doing color for FOX on NFL games. And you think, ‘No, Tom.’ I mean… And by the way, he’s pretty good. But let’s set our sights a little higher, maybe.”

The remarks from Letterman came off as a bit harsh. He acted like being a commentator for the NFL isn’t a well-respected job. But it’s in fact one of the most respected jobs in all of sports. Being a sports commentator requires deep knowledge of the game and strong communication skills.

Letterman could feel like what he said wasn’t vibing with the crowd, so he asked if he was wrong. Then, Clark came to Brady’s defense.

“Well, that paycheck he’s getting is pretty nice,” Clark pointed out. “He owns the Raiders, that’s not too bad. He’s just doing it all.”

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract to be the lead color commentator for FOX Sports. The deal made him the highest-paid broadcaster ever. He then parlayed that into becoming a part-time owner of the Las Vegas Raiders this past year. Like Clark said, he really is doing it all.

Letterman went on to say that he doesn’t think that Brady is strapped for cash, so he’s not too impressed by his new paycheck. Regardless, his sentiments couldn’t have been more wrong in this exchange. And Caitlin Clark took him to school on her knowledge of the GOAT.