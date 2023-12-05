“Threatening to Shoot Up the Entire House”: Dwight Howard’s Ex-Wife Reveals Explicit Details of an Alleged Party Hosted by Former Star During Quarantine

Royce Reed went to Vlad TV and opened up about why she feared for her kid’s safety when they lived with Dwight Howard. She is the mother of Dwight Howard’s son Braylon Howard and has launched scathing allegations against the former NBA star. She revealed that he held parties despite the COVID-19-induced quarantine. However, this wasn’t even the tip of the iceberg.

Things got so out of hand, that she had to take her son away from home at 03:30. Her kid looked uncomfortable because of the situation created by the party. She stated that “all types of people” were present.

Reed recalled that she wasn’t even aware of a party. After taking a nap, when she opened her eyes, she couldn’t believe the scenes that unfolded. She witnessed people cursing each other and throwing up. Upon watching these scenes, she got worried about her child and wanted to know how he was doing.

She also opened up about how her son’s father was “mean” to him when he asked for snacks. The chain of events and the downcast demeanor of her child made her blow up in anger. She went to the scene of the party and “going off on everybody”.

Venting her anger, she goes on how she started calling out everyone at the party, stating, “Kevin Wesley was there, and he’s the one that is in all this polygamy stuff too, and then his friend at that moment, Callie, I remember going off on him.”

According to Reed, the situation between Wesley and Callie had gone downhill. She added, “And then I even remember the next day him threatening to shoot up the entire house because of ‘some gay sh*t.”

Because of these developments, she thought that if she let this go on, then she would put her son in “child endangerment”. Therefore, she decided to leave the house to preserve the well-being of her kid. These narratives further jeopardize the image of the 2020 champion who is embroiled in another huge legal battle.

Allegations keep piling up on Dwight Howard

A man alleged that Howard had sexually assaulted him and imprisoned him in his Georgia home. As per the allegations, the former NBA star asked the man to participate in sexual activities with a third man without his consent. When he denied the participation, Howard allegedly forced him to commit sexual acts.

While Howard admitted to meeting the accuser Stephen Harper, he denied doing anything non-consensual with him. This lawsuit has made many in the NBA fandom question his sexuality.

Addressing these allegations, the NBA athlete went to Instagram Live. He called out those talking about his sexuality and stated, ”Y’all can stop with the nonsense and worrying about all this bull crap. Y’all are worried about who people spend their time with. Whatever I’m doing in my bedroom is my damn business… That ain’t for everybody and everybody don’t need to know… y’all just weird.”

Reed’s allegations coupled with the current lawsuit have tarnished his reputation It is perhaps also getting in the way of him landing an NBA job. The baby mama of his son does think so.